Burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve burritos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
|Ham Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Amazing Burrito
|$13.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|B.Y.O. Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
Giant flour tortilla filled with three farm fresh eggs, hash browns and choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)
|#1 Bases Loaded Burrito
|$12.75
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|DxT Burrito
|$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Mushroom Burrito
|$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
scrambled eggs, guajilla salsa, hash browns, cheddar & jack cheeses, sausage
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
|California Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|IRON PIG BURRITO
|$16.00
flour tortilla | sour cream | brisket | avo smash | pico de gallo | cheddar cheese | kennebec fries
sub portobello to make vegetarian
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Chorizo & Egg Burrito
|$7.00
Cheese, Beans
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Egg, Salsa Fresca, Potatoes, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.50
Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla. Served with a side of our Cali Wing sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, pico de gallo, beans, organic Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Poke Burrito
|$9.00
cali krab, spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, masago with house poke sauce
|Poke Burrito
|$9.25
Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cucumber & Seaweed salad, Avocado, Poke sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|LOTERIA BURRITO
|$13.00
Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Fish Burrito Deal
|$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Bacon and Sauage Burrito
|$10.95
Thick cut bacon and chopped sausage links, with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$10.95
Char-broiled and chopped sausage links, topped with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$10.95
The classic BEC burrito, loaded with three scrambled eggs, crisply thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Cali Dream Burrito (Vegan)
|$15.00
Beyond Meat, fries, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & vegan cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Burrito Shrtrb
|$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce
(ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Amazing Burrito
|$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side of salsa and fresh fruit.
|Breakfast Veggie Burrito
|$14.50
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hummus, and everything seasoning wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side of salsa and fresh fruit.
|Grande Burrito
|$14.95
Eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side salsa and fresh fruit.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$12.75
pineapple, guacamole, onion
|Rotisserie Chicken Burrito
|$12.75
spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.75
with guacamole, pico de gallo
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Seafood Burrito
|$12.50
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$16.50
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Secret Chipotle Sauce
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Take a guess
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cream sauce, jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Served with a side of chips and black beans
|WET BURRITO
|$17.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Amazing Burrito
|$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Breakfast Burrito Grande
|$14.25
|California Burrito
|$12.95
|Machaca Burrito
|$14.95
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Full Monte Burrito
|$12.25
2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken
breast, hash brown potatoes, green
pepper, mushrooms, onion & white
American cheese in a grilled flour
tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
|Mediterranean Chicken Burrito
|$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.75
Black beans, mushrooms, green pepper, spinach, onion, avocado, tomato, & hash brown potatoes in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side