Burritos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve burritos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
Ham Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amazing Burrito$13.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
B.Y.O. Breakfast Burrito$12.75
Giant flour tortilla filled with three farm fresh eggs, hash browns and choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)
#1 Bases Loaded Burrito$12.75
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
DxT Burrito image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DxT Burrito$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
More about Death by Tequila
10d1e818-0ff7-401c-8fe8-5515285ff9d2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burrito$19.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
scrambled eggs, guajilla salsa, hash browns, cheddar & jack cheeses, sausage
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
California Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
7edafe94-85ad-4457-8106-25757f62106b image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
IRON PIG BURRITO$16.00
flour tortilla | sour cream | brisket | avo smash | pico de gallo | cheddar cheese | kennebec fries
sub portobello to make vegetarian
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.00
Cheese, Beans
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Egg, Salsa Fresca, Potatoes, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
More about Mitch's Seafood
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.50
Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla. Served with a side of our Cali Wing sauce.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, pico de gallo, beans, organic Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Burrito$9.00
cali krab, spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, masago with house poke sauce
Poke Burrito$9.25
Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cucumber & Seaweed salad, Avocado, Poke sauce
More about Just Sushi To Go
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOTERIA BURRITO$13.00
Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.
More about Cocina 35
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito Deal$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon and Sauage Burrito$10.95
Thick cut bacon and chopped sausage links, with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito$10.95
Char-broiled and chopped sausage links, topped with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
Bacon Egg and Cheese Burrito$10.95
The classic BEC burrito, loaded with three scrambled eggs, crisply thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Dream Burrito (Vegan)$15.00
Beyond Meat, fries, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & vegan cheese
More about Hidden Craft
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Shrtrb$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce
(ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
More about The Blind Burro
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$19.00
More about Coastal Cantina
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amazing Burrito$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Grande Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side of salsa and fresh fruit.
Breakfast Veggie Burrito$14.50
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hummus, and everything seasoning wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side of salsa and fresh fruit.
Grande Burrito$14.95
Eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side salsa and fresh fruit.
More about Jennings House Café
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Burrito$12.75
pineapple, guacamole, onion
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$12.75
spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
Carnitas Burrito$12.75
with guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Burrito$12.50
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce
Surf & Turf Burrito$16.50
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Take a guess
More about Lucha Libre North Park
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$18.00
Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cream sauce, jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Served with a side of chips and black beans
WET BURRITO$17.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Amazing Burrito$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito Grande$14.25
California Burrito$12.95
Machaca Burrito$14.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Full Monte Burrito image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Monte Burrito$12.25
2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken
breast, hash brown potatoes, green
pepper, mushrooms, onion & white
American cheese in a grilled flour
tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Mediterranean Chicken Burrito$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito$10.75
Black beans, mushrooms, green pepper, spinach, onion, avocado, tomato, & hash brown potatoes in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
More about The Olive Cafe

