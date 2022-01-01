Cake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cake
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Pride Rainbow Swoosh Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pride Rainbow with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with White Vanilla Buttercream.
SUSHI
NOW Sushi
3852 mission blvd, san diego
|House cheese cake
|$8.00
|Double chocolate cake
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.75
A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|carrot layer cake -slice, gf
|$8.00
|white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle
|$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
|flourless chocolate cake + berry compote + vanilla cream
|$40.00
4 bars
gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Tres Leches de Cafe Cake
|$10.00
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Crab Cake (per Piece)
|$7.00
|Crab Cake App.
|$14.00
Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$19.00
Two Crab Cakes, Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$5.95
|LEMON CAKE
|$5.95
|CARROT CAKE
|$5.95
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Strawberry Funnel Cake
|$9.95
Straight from the fair! Topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries.
Add Ice Cream for $2
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|家湘藕夹lotus pan cake
|$15.75
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE
|$10.75
(raw) Choice of poké, spicy sauce, crispy rice patty, cucumber, sesame seeds
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
salt caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries gf
|St Louis Gooey Butter Cake
|$7.00
fresh berries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Coconut Rum Cake GF/V
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$5.00
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
Flourless dark chocolate molten cake with powder sugar and dark chocolate sauce.
(not recommended for patron with GF allergies or celiac). We prepare other products with flour in the kitchen.
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.00
|Coffee Cake
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Coconut Rum Cake (GF/V)
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Kids Cakes
|$6.95
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
This rich, smooth, chocolate cake is gluten-free and flourless.
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.95
Simple natural ingredients. Mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, sugar, ladyfinger, and strong black coffee. Two servings per slice: 248 calories, 19.8g fat, 13.8g carbs, and 4.8g protein.
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Vegan Cakes
|$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries. Vegan.
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Elvis Cakes
|$9.99
|Crab Cake Benedict.
|$16.99
Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.
