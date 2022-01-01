Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cake

Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Jyoti-Bihanga
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Pride Rainbow Swoosh Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pride Rainbow with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with White Vanilla Buttercream.
More about SusieCakes
NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
House cheese cake$8.00
Double chocolate cake$8.00
More about NOW Sushi
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Crab Cake Benedict$17.75
A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
carrot layer cake -slice, gf$8.00
white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
flourless chocolate cake + berry compote + vanilla cream$40.00
4 bars
gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches de Cafe Cake$10.00
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake (per Piece)$7.00
Crab Cake App.$14.00
Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
Crab Cake Benedict$19.00
Two Crab Cakes, Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce
More about Mitch's Seafood
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.95
LEMON CAKE$5.95
CARROT CAKE$5.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Item pic

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Funnel Cake$9.95
Straight from the fair! Topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries.
Add Ice Cream for $2
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
家湘藕夹lotus pan cake$15.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE$10.75
(raw) Choice of poké, spicy sauce, crispy rice patty, cucumber, sesame seeds
More about FISH DISTRICT
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$12.00
More about Rusticucina
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
salt caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries gf
St Louis Gooey Butter Cake$7.00
fresh berries
More about Terra American Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
More about Cardellino
Item pic

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Rum Cake GF/V$6.00
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Mini Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$8.00
Flourless dark chocolate molten cake with powder sugar and dark chocolate sauce.
(not recommended for patron with GF allergies or celiac). We prepare other products with flour in the kitchen.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
Chocolate Cake$4.00
Coffee Cake$4.00
More about Olympic Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Coconut Rum Cake (GF/V)$6.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cakes$6.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about The Smoking Goat
Corbin's Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rum Cake$4.00
More about Corbin's Q
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$8.95
This rich, smooth, chocolate cake is gluten-free and flourless.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Cake$5.95
Simple natural ingredients. Mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, sugar, ladyfinger, and strong black coffee. Two servings per slice: 248 calories, 19.8g fat, 13.8g carbs, and 4.8g protein.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cakes$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries. Vegan.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Elvis Cakes$9.99
Crab Cake Benedict.$16.99
Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.
More about The Trails
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake$7.95
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine

