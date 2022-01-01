Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari & Fries$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$17.00
calamari, balsamic aioli
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari D' Orati$16.95
Golden fried baby calamari and zucchini, served with a marinara dip
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Calamari$8.00
Golden fried squid stir fried in a garlic sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Calamari$8.00
Golden fried squid stir fried in a garlic sauce.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari & Fries$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Sandwich$13.25
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
Fried Calamari App$12.25
Marinara, Grilled Lemon
Calamari Platter$16.50
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
More about Mitch's Seafood
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$11.75
HOUSE BREADED FRIED CALAMARI RINGS AND TENTACLES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOMEMADE CHIPOTLE AIOLI SAUCE AND MARINARA
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$18.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Fried Squid & Shrimp, Lemon with a side of Marinara or Spicy Aioli
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Taco$5.25
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
tender fried calamari, house sauces
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Burrito$8.89
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime
Calamari Taco$5.25
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI FRITTI$9.75
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
Calamari Roll$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rustic Calamari$18.00
Paprika, Parmesan & fresh herbs.
More about Rusticucina
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$14.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salty Peppery Calamari$16.00
fried garlic, green onion, chili flake
More about Terra American Bistro
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$19.00
pickled peppers, castelvetrano olives. frisée, lemon, marinara sauce
More about Cardellino
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI$17.50
seasoned fried calamari, jalapeños, sweet spicy chili sauce
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari & Fries$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara and lemon wedge.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
House recipe with side of spicy aioli
More about Olympic Cafe
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari & Kale$19.00
With Chipotle Dip
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Calamari Legs$10.00
Lightly seasoned and served with honey wasabi aioli
More about Tora Tora Sushi
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Fried Calamari w/ Hot Peppers$13.00
Tossed with spicy cherry peppers, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Roll$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
Fried Calamari$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
Calamari Roll$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.95
Served with sweet chili sauce
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALAMARI$13.00
buttermilk marinade, crispy fried, 2 sauces - marinara & sweet chili
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas

