Calamari in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve calamari
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crispy Calamari & Fries
|$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Calamari
|$17.00
calamari, balsamic aioli
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Calamari D' Orati
|$16.95
Golden fried baby calamari and zucchini, served with a marinara dip
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Garlic Calamari
|$8.00
Golden fried squid stir fried in a garlic sauce.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Garlic Calamari
|$8.00
Golden fried squid stir fried in a garlic sauce.
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Calamari & Fries
|$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Calamari Sandwich
|$13.25
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
|Fried Calamari App
|$12.25
Marinara, Grilled Lemon
|Calamari Platter
|$16.50
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|Calamari
|$11.75
HOUSE BREADED FRIED CALAMARI RINGS AND TENTACLES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOMEMADE CHIPOTLE AIOLI SAUCE AND MARINARA
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.00
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Fried Squid & Shrimp, Lemon with a side of Marinara or Spicy Aioli
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Calamari Taco
|$5.25
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
tender fried calamari, house sauces
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Calamari Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime
|Calamari Taco
|$5.25
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$9.75
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
|Calamari Roll
|$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Rustic Calamari
|$18.00
Paprika, Parmesan & fresh herbs.
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$14.50
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Salty Peppery Calamari
|$16.00
fried garlic, green onion, chili flake
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Calamari Fritti
|$19.00
pickled peppers, castelvetrano olives. frisée, lemon, marinara sauce
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|CALAMARI
|$17.50
seasoned fried calamari, jalapeños, sweet spicy chili sauce
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Calamari & Fries
|$16.86
Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Calamari
|$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara and lemon wedge.
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
House recipe with side of spicy aioli
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Fried Calamari & Kale
|$19.00
With Chipotle Dip
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Seasoned Calamari Legs
|$10.00
Lightly seasoned and served with honey wasabi aioli
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Fried Calamari w/ Hot Peppers
|$13.00
Tossed with spicy cherry peppers, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Calamari Roll
|$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
|Fried Calamari
|$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$6.95
Deep fried calamari rings.
|Calamari Roll
|$6.95
Calamari tempura, krab and avocado.
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Fried Calamari
|$12.95
Served with sweet chili sauce
