Cannolis in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Cannoli
A light tubular pastry fried and filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Cannoli Siciliani
|$9.95
crispy shell filled with creamy ricotta cheese and chocolate chip, garnish with candied fruit
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|Mini Cannoli
|$2.25
|CANNOLI
|$5.95
Crispy pastry shell filled with whisked homemade sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and walnuts. Contains brandy dairy and nuts.
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Cannoli
|$10.00
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Cannoli
|$9.00
3 Small Cannolis filled with Ricotta cheese, chocolate chips & Pistacchio crumbs on top
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|cannolis (chocolate chip)
|$6.00
house made cannolis - 3 mini shells filled with imported flavored sweetened ricotta, topped with mini chocolate chips
More about Civico By The Park
Civico By The Park
2550 5th Avenue, San Diego
|Cannoli Civico
|$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
|Cannoli Vegani
|$10.00
Vegan Shell, Vegan Ricotta, Candied Lemon, Dark Chocolate
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Cannoli
|$6.00
imported cannoli shells filled with house made cannoli filling, dipped in mini chocolate chips and topped with powder sugar.
More about Square Pizza Co.
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Large Chocolate Chips Cannoli
|$4.50
|Box w/ 6 Small Plain Cannoli
|$11.00
|Small Pistachios Cannoli
|$2.25
More about Civico 1845
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Vegan Cannoli
|$10.00
homemade cannoli shells, vegan ricotta, candied lemon, dark chocolate
More about Siamo Napoli
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Cannoli
|$9.00
House Made Ricotta Cannoli
More about Tribute Pizza
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Obi Wan Cannoli
|$12.00
modelled after Master Kenobi's lightsaber... with vanilla mascarpone crème, toasted pistachios, tangerine zest, Jedi royal blueberry and butterfly pea powder frosting
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Cannoli
|$5.95
|Chocolate Cannoli Cake
|$6.95