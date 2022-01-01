Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cannolis

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli
A light tubular pastry fried and filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Item pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli Siciliani$9.95
crispy shell filled with creamy ricotta cheese and chocolate chip, garnish with candied fruit
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Cannoli$2.25
CANNOLI$5.95
Crispy pastry shell filled with whisked homemade sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and walnuts. Contains brandy dairy and nuts.
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$10.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$9.00
3 Small Cannolis filled with Ricotta cheese, chocolate chips & Pistacchio crumbs on top
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
cannolis (chocolate chip)$6.00
house made cannolis - 3 mini shells filled with imported flavored sweetened ricotta, topped with mini chocolate chips
More about make pizza+salad
Cannoli Civico image

 

Civico By The Park

2550 5th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Civico$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
Cannoli Vegani$10.00
Vegan Shell, Vegan Ricotta, Candied Lemon, Dark Chocolate
More about Civico By The Park
c850323c-cacf-424d-8b93-f58ed8d4f0fa image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$6.00
imported cannoli shells filled with house made cannoli filling, dipped in mini chocolate chips and topped with powder sugar.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Square Pizza Co. image

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chocolate Chips Cannoli$4.50
Box w/ 6 Small Plain Cannoli$11.00
Small Pistachios Cannoli$2.25
More about Square Pizza Co.
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Cannoli$10.00
homemade cannoli shells, vegan ricotta, candied lemon, dark chocolate
More about Civico 1845
0581ab8b-f3a2-4cb2-9585-f7136c2910f6 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$9.00
House Made Ricotta Cannoli
More about Siamo Napoli
Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Obi Wan Cannoli$12.00
modelled after Master Kenobi's lightsaber... with vanilla mascarpone crème, toasted pistachios, tangerine zest, Jedi royal blueberry and butterfly pea powder frosting
More about Tribute Pizza
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$5.95
Chocolate Cannoli Cake$6.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

