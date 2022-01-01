Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cappuccino

BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.85
Espresso & milk foam
More about BCB Cafe
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12oz Cappuccino$5.00
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 Oz. Cappuccino$3.75
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village image

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino (6oz)$4.50
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino (6oz)$4.50
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino 8 oz.$4.50
Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk or milk alternative of choice and dense foam.
More about Jennings House Café
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.85
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Item pic

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.65
Espresso and equal part milk and foam.
Served in a 12oz cup only.
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
More about Moe Coffee
Phatties Bake Shop image

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
Iced Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. Espresso, cold milk, over ice.
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.50
More about Soulshine
Cappuccino image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
Served as a 6oz traditional Cappuccino with lightly textured/incorporated milk. An wonderfully espresso forward beverage.
Served with a double shot
More about Hawthorn Coffee
Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Toast Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Crispy Tofu

Grilled Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

Chicken Salad

Meatball Subs

Braised Short Ribs

Waffles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston