Cappuccino in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|12 Oz. Cappuccino
|$3.75
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Cappuccino (6oz)
|$4.50
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Cappuccino (6oz)
|$4.50
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Cappuccino 8 oz.
|$4.50
Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk or milk alternative of choice and dense foam.
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$3.65
Espresso and equal part milk and foam.
Served in a 12oz cup only.
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
|Iced Cappuccino
|$4.25
8 oz. Espresso, cold milk, over ice.
Hawthorn Coffee
3019 Adams ave, San Diego
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Served as a 6oz traditional Cappuccino with lightly textured/incorporated milk. An wonderfully espresso forward beverage.
Served with a double shot