Caprese paninis in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Caprese Paninis
San Diego restaurants that serve caprese paninis
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
No reviews yet
caprese panini
$11.00
mozzarella cheese + pesto + lemon aioli + tomato + rosemary sourdough bread
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
No reviews yet
Caprese Panini
$10.60
More about Arely's French Bakery
