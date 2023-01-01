Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel custard in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve caramel custard

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Custard w/ Salted Caramel - Slice$7.00
Coconut custard, shredded coconut, salted caramel, sea salt. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Custard w/ Salted Caramel - Slice$7.00
Coconut custard, shredded coconut, salted caramel, sea salt. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach

829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Custard w/ Salted Caramel - Slice$7.00
Coconut custard, shredded coconut, salted caramel, sea salt. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach

