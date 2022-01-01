Carbonara in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve carbonara
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Carbonara
|$19.00
|kids carbonara
|$8.00
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$20.50
Spaghetti with Eggs, Guanciale & Pecorino Cheese
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Carbonara
|$24.00
bacon, yolk, onions & parmesan cream sauce.
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|SPECIAL Carbonara
|$22.00
PIZZA
Officine Buona Forchetta
2865 Sims Road, San Diego
|Carbonara
|$19.00
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Linguini Carbonara
|$16.95