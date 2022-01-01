Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve carbonara

Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara$19.00
kids carbonara$8.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.50
Spaghetti with Eggs, Guanciale & Pecorino Cheese
More about Scuderie Italia
Carbonara image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$24.00
bacon, yolk, onions & parmesan cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Marie Callender’s
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL Carbonara$22.00
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Officine Buona Forchetta image

PIZZA

Officine Buona Forchetta

2865 Sims Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Carbonara$19.00
More about Officine Buona Forchetta
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini Carbonara$16.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Lobster Ravioli

Cheese Pizza

French Onion Soup

Egg Sandwiches

Lobsters

Reuben

Octopus

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston