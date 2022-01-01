Carne asada tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Death by Tequila
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
|Carne Asada taco
|$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$11.50
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|A la Cart Carne Asada Taco
More about La Puerta
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|A la carte Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Steak, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
More about Pueblo
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|CARNE ASADA TACOS (2)
|$15.00
Marinated Steak/Jack Cheese/Molcajete Salsa/Green Cabbage/Radish/Cucumber/Avocado Salsa/Flour Tortilla/Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Taco Stand
Taco Stand
4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about The Taco Stand
The Taco Stand
645 B ST, SAN DIEGO
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Taco Stand
Taco Stand
3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about La Doña
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
|Carne Asada Uno Taco Plate
|$11.00
Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.