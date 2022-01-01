Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Carne Asada taco image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
More about Death by Tequila
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tacos$11.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A la Cart Carne Asada Taco
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A la carte Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Steak, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Steak, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
More about La Puerta
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACOS (2)$15.00
Marinated Steak/Jack Cheese/Molcajete Salsa/Green Cabbage/Radish/Cucumber/Avocado Salsa/Flour Tortilla/Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Pueblo
CARNE ASADA TACO image

 

Taco Stand

4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Taco Stand
Sombrero Mexican Food image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
CARNE ASADA TACO image

 

The Taco Stand

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco Plate$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Cafe Coyote
CARNE ASADA TACO image

 

Taco Stand

3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Taco Stand
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$16.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
Carne Asada Uno Taco Plate$11.00
Garlic and citrus marinated steak topped with guacamole, pickled onions and cotija cheese.
More about La Doña
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$6.50
Hard Shell Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.00
More about Don Tommy’s

