Carrot cake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve carrot cake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|carrot layer cake -slice, gf
|$8.00
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|CARROT CAKE
|$5.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
cinnamon cream cheese frosting | toasted coconut | pecans | salted caramel
Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Sugar free carrot cake
|$6.50