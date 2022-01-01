Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve carrot cake

Jyoti-Bihanga image

FRENCH FRIES

Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Jyoti-Bihanga
Carrot Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
carrot layer cake -slice, gf$8.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$5.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$12.00
lemon ice cream, lemon curd, meringue
More about Cardellino
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Mini Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Olympic Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
4d783c80-b5de-4f6e-bb9d-1f03d5208c78 image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
cinnamon cream cheese frosting | toasted coconut | pecans | salted caramel
More about Urge American Gastropub
Item pic

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar free carrot cake$6.50
More about Phatties Bake Shop
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Tracy's Real Food Cookies Carrot Cake$3.00
More about Evolution Fast Food

