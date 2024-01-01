Cashew chicken in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cashew chicken
KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos.
4710 Market Street, San Diego
|Cashew Chicken
|$13.95
Stir fry chicken with cashews, onion, red and green bell peppers, and chilis in house soy sauce.
Rice included.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Thai Style Cashew Chicken
|$16.75
Chicken, onion, zucchini, red bell pepper and cashews stir fried with roasted chili oil, chili flakes, and tamarind paste. Served with Jasmine rice. Spicy
La Moon Thai Eatery - 6366 El Cajon Blvd
6366 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$15.59