Cashew chicken in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve cashew chicken

KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!

4710 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew Chicken$13.95
Stir fry chicken with cashews, onion, red and green bell peppers, and chilis in house soy sauce.
Rice included.
More about KIN SAEP!!! Come enjoy our delicious Flavors of Thai and Laos. CoCoCane Avalible!!!
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Style Cashew Chicken$16.75
Chicken, onion, zucchini, red bell pepper and cashews stir fried with roasted chili oil, chili flakes, and tamarind paste. Served with Jasmine rice. Spicy
More about Saffron Thai
NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashews nut$14.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
La Moon Thai Eatery - 6366 El Cajon Blvd

6366 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$15.59
More about La Moon Thai Eatery - 6366 El Cajon Blvd
Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Chicken Taco$5.25
cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers
green + red peppers | garlic aioli
More about Not Not Tacos

