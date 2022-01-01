Ceviche in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Scallop Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
|Fish Ceviche
|$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Ceviche Verde
|$18.00
|Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
More about Mitch's Seafood
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Ceviche
|$10.00
Lime Juice, Pico de Gallo, Rock Fish. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. Add Avocado to make it even more delicious!
More about The Blind Burro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Baja Ceviche
|$17.00
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips.
(ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$9.75
(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips
More about The Corner Drafthouse
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Summer Shrimp Ceviche
|$20.00
LIME MARNINATED, MANGO, ONION, BELL PEPPERS, TANGERINE, AVOCADO, MICRO CILANTRO, SALTINE CRACKERS
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Ceviche Karina's Plate
|$14.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado in Karina's signature green chile sauce.
|Ceviche Karina's Tostada
|$6.50
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina's spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Verbena Kitchen North Park
3043 University Ave, San DIego
|Ceviche
|$17.00
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$15.00
SHRIMP MARINATED IN CITRUS JUICES, TOPPED WITH SALSA FRESCA AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS AND CUCUMBER SLICES
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Mixed Ceviche Small
|$10.00
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|*Mixed Ceviche Large
|$14.25
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Small
|$10.00
Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
More about Pueblo
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|VEGAN CEVICHE
|$9.00
Citrus Marinated Cauliflower/Cucumber/Red Onion/Cilantro/Avocado/Serrano/Radishes
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Ceviche Roll
|$8.95
In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Escolar.
More about Mavericks Beach Club
GRILL
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca, Avocado, Wonton Chips
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (2)
|$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Ceviche Verde
|$18.00
|Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
More about Miss B's Coconut Club
Miss B's Coconut Club
3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Ceviche
|$18.50
shrimp, white fish, citrus, red onion, serranos, cilantro, mango, coconut milk
More about Karina's Cantina
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about El Viejon Seafood
El Viejon Seafood
4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego
|Fish Ceviche
|Cauliflower Ceviche
|$6.00
Ensenada style cauliflower, pico, avocado sauce, cream sauce, pickled onions, sesame seeds
|Shrimp Ceviche
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Fish Ceviche
|$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
|Scallop Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
|Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche
|$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado