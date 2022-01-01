Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve ceviche

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Fish Ceviche$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Shrimp Ceviche$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Verde$18.00
Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche$10.00
Lime Juice, Pico de Gallo, Rock Fish. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. Add Avocado to make it even more delicious!
More about Mitch's Seafood
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Ceviche$17.00
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips.
(ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP CEVICHE$9.75
(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Shrimp Ceviche$20.00
LIME MARNINATED, MANGO, ONION, BELL PEPPERS, TANGERINE, AVOCADO, MICRO CILANTRO, SALTINE CRACKERS
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Karina's Plate$14.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado in Karina's signature green chile sauce.
Ceviche Karina's Tostada$6.50
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina's spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$17.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Item pic

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP CEVICHE$15.00
SHRIMP MARINATED IN CITRUS JUICES, TOPPED WITH SALSA FRESCA AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS AND CUCUMBER SLICES
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Mixed Ceviche Small$10.00
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Mixed Ceviche Large$14.25
Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Small$10.00
Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN CEVICHE$9.00
Citrus Marinated Cauliflower/Cucumber/Red Onion/Cilantro/Avocado/Serrano/Radishes
More about Pueblo
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Roll$8.95
In: Spicy krab, scallop and avocado. Top: Escolar.
More about Auti Sushi
Item pic

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$16.00
Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca, Avocado, Wonton Chips
More about Mavericks Beach Club
Item pic

 

Fin and Lime

5664 Mission Center Rd Suite #402, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$13.95
More about Fin and Lime
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (2)$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, Tapatio aioli
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Item pic

 

Puesto Mission Valley

5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1073 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Verde$18.00
Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Item pic

 

Miss B's Coconut Club

3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$18.50
shrimp, white fish, citrus, red onion, serranos, cilantro, mango, coconut milk
More about Miss B's Coconut Club
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina
Item pic

 

El Viejon Seafood

4619 Convoy st A3, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Ceviche
Cauliflower Ceviche$6.00
Ensenada style cauliflower, pico, avocado sauce, cream sauce, pickled onions, sesame seeds
Shrimp Ceviche
More about El Viejon Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Ceviche$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Ceviche (Fish & Shrimp)$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Shrimp Ceviche$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Scallop Ceviche$10.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Parmesan

Banana Pudding

Skirt Steaks

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Meatloaf

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Biryani

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston