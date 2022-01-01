Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chai tea

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma image

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte - 12 oz$4.25
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Our house brewed chai tea steamed with milk or milk alternative of choice, then lightly sweetened with 100% maple syrup and vanilla, and topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
More about Jennings House Café
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.90
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Chai Tea$4.95
Just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating this perfect cup of Masala Chai tea. Can be made with milk alternative.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
HOT Chai Tea Latte$5.00
House made chai, steamed with milk. The perfect amount of sweet & spicy! :)
ICED Chai Tea Latte$5.00
House made chai, topped with milk, served over ice! The perfect amount of sweet & spicy! :)
More about Scrimshaw Coffee

