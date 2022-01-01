Chai tea in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chai tea
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Chai Tea Latte - 12 oz
|$4.25
More about Jennings House Café
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Chai Tea Latte
Our house brewed chai tea steamed with milk or milk alternative of choice, then lightly sweetened with 100% maple syrup and vanilla, and topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
More about GuilTea Cravings
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Vanilla Chai Tea
|$4.95
Just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating this perfect cup of Masala Chai tea. Can be made with milk alternative.