Cheese enchiladas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A la Cart Cheese Enchilada
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with red sauce and melted cheeses. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
More about Cafe Coyote
La Doña image

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Solo Cheese Enchilada$4.00
More about La Doña
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$2.25
More about Don Tommy’s

