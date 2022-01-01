Cheesecake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cheesecake
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|NY cheesecake
Italian style cheesecake made with ricotta cheese and pine nuts
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$10.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|dulce de leche cheesecake
|$8.00
|classic cheesecake + roasted strawberries
|$8.00
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|CHEESECAKE
|$6.25
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.95
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake
|$10.00
A Graham Cracker base topped with a Creamy Lemon Cheesecake & finished with Blueberry Streusel Crumb
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|HG Coconut Cheesecake
|$8.95
toasted coconut flakes, graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Alligator Andouille Cheesecake
|$29.00
savory cheesecake + alligator + andouille + crawfish cream sauce
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Sicilian Cheesecake
|$12.00
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$10.00
NY Style Cheesecake slice, graham cracker crust, strawberry drizzle, chocolate shavings
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Pistachio Cheesecake
|$8.00
IMPORTED FROM ITALY- BEST SELLER.
limited quantities.
|Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
|$8.00
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|SEASONAL CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
|BANANA CARAMEL CHEESECAKE EGGROLL
|$8.00
RICH, CREAMY CHEESE CAKE LAYERED WITH CHUNKS OF BANANA AND REAL BUTTER CARAMEL WITH A SLIGHT TANGY FINISH, ROLLED IN MELT-IN-YOUR-MONTH, FLAKY PASTRY TORTILLA.
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! OUR FAMOUS CREAMY CHEESECAKE WITH A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST AND STRAWBERRY SYRUP TOPPING
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Goat Cheese Cheesecake
|$12.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Basque Burnt Cheesecake
|$5.95
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 421 calories, 34g fat, 24g carbs, and 7.3g protein.
|Keto Basque Burnt Cheesecake
|$5.50
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, Monk Fruit sweetener, and almond flour. Two servings per slice: 353 calories, 35.1g fat, 14.6g carbs, and 7.6g protein.
|Whole Cheesecake
|$39.95
Order 2 to 3 days ahead for pick up.
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice
|$7.00
Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|NY Cheesecake 9"
|$39.99
|NY Cheesecake 6"
|$19.99
|Cheesecake Slice
|$6.59
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake
Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$14.00
Lemon Cheesecake - sesame ice cream, matcha meringue, almonds
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Nutella Cheesecake
|$9.00
Hazelnut Chocolate Lovers
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|NY Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Mocha Cheesecake
|$7.00
Fuku Sushi - San Diego
332 J St Suite 102, San Diego
|Cheesecake
|$5.99
A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
|$6.50
Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination
|Nutella Cheesecake
|$6.50
Nutella cheese cake with chocolate crumb crust, topped with almond&hazelnut crunch.
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Creme Brulèe Cheesecake
|$12.00
Traditional cheesecake, creme brulee, whipped cream
- 2