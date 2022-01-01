Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve cheesecake

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
NY cheesecake
Italian style cheesecake made with ricotta cheese and pine nuts
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Cheesecake$10.00
More about The Shop
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
dulce de leche cheesecake$8.00
classic cheesecake + roasted strawberries$8.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESECAKE$6.25
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$5.95
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake$10.00
A Graham Cracker base topped with a Creamy Lemon Cheesecake & finished with Blueberry Streusel Crumb
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
HG Coconut Cheesecake$8.95
toasted coconut flakes, graham cracker crust, whipped cream
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Alligator Andouille Cheesecake$29.00
savory cheesecake + alligator + andouille + crawfish cream sauce
More about Louisiana Purchase
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Cheesecake$12.00
More about Rusticucina
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$10.00
NY Style Cheesecake slice, graham cracker crust, strawberry drizzle, chocolate shavings
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pistachio Cheesecake$8.00
IMPORTED FROM ITALY- BEST SELLER.
limited quantities.
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$8.00
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEASONAL CHEESECAKE$7.00
BANANA CARAMEL CHEESECAKE EGGROLL$8.00
RICH, CREAMY CHEESE CAKE LAYERED WITH CHUNKS OF BANANA AND REAL BUTTER CARAMEL WITH A SLIGHT TANGY FINISH, ROLLED IN MELT-IN-YOUR-MONTH, FLAKY PASTRY TORTILLA.
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$7.00
THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! OUR FAMOUS CREAMY CHEESECAKE WITH A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST AND STRAWBERRY SYRUP TOPPING
More about The Asian Bistro
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Olympic Cafe
Goat Cheese Cheesecake image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Cheesecake$12.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about The Smoking Goat
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Burnt Cheesecake$5.95
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 421 calories, 34g fat, 24g carbs, and 7.3g protein.
Keto Basque Burnt Cheesecake$5.50
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, Monk Fruit sweetener, and almond flour. Two servings per slice: 353 calories, 35.1g fat, 14.6g carbs, and 7.6g protein.
Whole Cheesecake$39.95
Order 2 to 3 days ahead for pick up.
More about GuilTea Cravings
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about MishMash
Consumer pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESECAKE$9.00
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust
More about Jai Jus
Sauced Pizzeria image

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Cheesecake$7.00
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheesecake 9"$39.99
NY Cheesecake 6"$19.99
Cheesecake Slice$6.59
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake
Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
More about Marie Callender’s
Trust Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake$14.00
Lemon Cheesecake - sesame ice cream, matcha meringue, almonds
More about Trust Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Cheesecake$9.00
Hazelnut Chocolate Lovers
More about Siamo Napoli
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pauly's pizza joint

6780 Miramar Rd #10, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$6.00
More about Pauly's pizza joint
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$7.00
Mocha Cheesecake$7.00
More about Evolution Fast Food
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$5.99
A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$6.50
Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination
Nutella Cheesecake$6.50
Nutella cheese cake with chocolate crumb crust, topped with almond&hazelnut crunch.
More about Soup Du Jour
Modern Times [North Park] image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
More about Modern Times [North Park]
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulèe Cheesecake$12.00
Traditional cheesecake, creme brulee, whipped cream
More about Cesarina
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake$15.25
4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Ube Crack Cheesecake$4.00
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

