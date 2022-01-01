Cheesy bread in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cheesy bread
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|cheesy bread (v)
|$7.00
twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella and shredded parmesan, served with warm house made marinara dipping sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$13.00
herb butter, marinara sauce
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Cheesy Flat Bread (SM-M-LG)
|$8.00
Customer favorite- Round flat bread topped with Mom's spacial garlic sauce, fresh hand shredded mozzarella and Italian parsley. Served with Marinara.
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|CHEESY BREAD
|$12.00
Hand kneaded dough, brushed with garlic cilantro butter, smothered in mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with house marinara
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|CHEESY JALAPENO GARLIC BREAD
|$6.95
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$5.95
Garlicy-buttery goodness slathered on crispy french bread, topped with mozzarella & melted until golden brown.