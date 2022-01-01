Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cheesy bread

cheesy bread (v) image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
cheesy bread (v)$7.00
twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella and shredded parmesan, served with warm house made marinara dipping sauce
More about make pizza+salad
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$13.00
herb butter, marinara sauce
More about Cardellino
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Flat Bread (SM-M-LG)$8.00
Customer favorite- Round flat bread topped with Mom's spacial garlic sauce, fresh hand shredded mozzarella and Italian parsley. Served with Marinara.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESY BREAD$12.00
Hand kneaded dough, brushed with garlic cilantro butter, smothered in mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with house marinara
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD image

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESY JALAPENO GARLIC BREAD$6.95
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.95
Garlicy-buttery goodness slathered on crispy french bread, topped with mozzarella & melted until golden brown.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
French Roll, Butter, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning, Parmesan w/ Marinara
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs

