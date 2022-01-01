Chicken caesar salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#27 Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.95
grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.