Chicken caesar salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#27 Chicken Caesar Salad$13.25
Seaside Pizza Co.

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Parmesean Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
