Chicken cobb salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
GOLD FINCH
3040 Science Park Rd, San Diego
|Family Style Chicken Cobb Salad / 3 sizes
|$0.00
poached chicken + point Reyes blue cheese + bacon + avocado + tomato + gem lettuce + pickled onion + seeded cracker crouton + champagne vinaigrette
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken
|$16.75
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing