Chicken cobb salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Banner pic

 

GOLD FINCH

3040 Science Park Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Style Chicken Cobb Salad / 3 sizes$0.00
poached chicken + point Reyes blue cheese + bacon + avocado + tomato + gem lettuce + pickled onion + seeded cracker crouton + champagne vinaigrette
More about GOLD FINCH
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken$16.75
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
-Chicken Cobb Salad$21.00
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats

