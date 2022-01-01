Chicken enchiladas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|verde chicken enchiladas
|$8.00
california free range chicken + cotija cheese + jack cheese + scallions + tomatillo + cilantro- gf
2 pack
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Chicken Enchilada Combo
|A la Cart Chicken Enchilada
More about La Puerta
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
3 Grilled Chicken Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Crema, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
More about Pueblo
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Braised Chicken Ranchero / Corn Tortillas / Choice Salsa Verde, Mole, or Roja / Chorizo Refried Beans / Baja Rice
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
More about La Doña
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|Solo Chicken Tinga Enchilada
|$5.75
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$17.50
Covered in our verde sauce and topped with pickled red onions, crema Mexicana, queso fresco and micro greens. Served with rice and beans.