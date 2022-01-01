Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

verde chicken enchiladas$8.00
california free range chicken + cotija cheese + jack cheese + scallions + tomatillo + cilantro- gf
2 pack
More about MORENA KITCHEN
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
Chicken Enchilada Combo
A la Cart Chicken Enchilada
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
3 Grilled Chicken Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Crema, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
More about La Puerta
Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
Braised Chicken Ranchero / Corn Tortillas / Choice Salsa Verde, Mole, or Roja / Chorizo Refried Beans / Baja Rice
More about Pueblo
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Chicken Enchiladas$14.95
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
More about Cafe Coyote
SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADA$14.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Solo Chicken Tinga Enchilada$5.75
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$17.50
Covered in our verde sauce and topped with pickled red onions, crema Mexicana, queso fresco and micro greens. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Doña
BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
Chicken Enchilada & (1) Taco or Tamale Plate$12.00
More about Don Tommy’s

