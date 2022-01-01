Chicken fried steaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F, San Diego
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$17.00
8oz Skirt Steak, Cremini Mushroom Gravy or Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style | Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.95
Tenderized Ney York steak, breaded, fried, topped with country sausage gravy, served with two eggs, tater tots, and sourdough toast.
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
|$14.99
Topped with Country gravy. Served with two eggs, choice of side, and toast.