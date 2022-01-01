Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge

5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$17.00
8oz Skirt Steak, Cremini Mushroom Gravy or Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style | Served with Breakfast Potatoes
More about OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$18.95
Tenderized Ney York steak, breaded, fried, topped with country sausage gravy, served with two eggs, tater tots, and sourdough toast.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
More about Counterpoint
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$14.99
Topped with Country gravy. Served with two eggs, choice of side, and toast.
More about The Trails
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$20.00
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$17.50
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

