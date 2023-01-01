Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken nuggets$8.00
5 nuggets and ranch or bbq sauce
More about make pizza+salad
Consumer pic

 

Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue

721 Ninth Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Nuggets$9.49
6 chicken nuggets with steak fries and a drink
More about Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue
Brazil by the Bay image

SEAFOOD

Brazil by the Bay

3676 Kurtz St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Brazil by the Bay
Item pic

 

Flor’s

2548 Congress Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$7.75
More about Flor’s

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Panna Cotta

Rice Soup

Crispy Tacos

Octopus

Lobsters

Country Fried Steaks

Gumbo

Goat Cheese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston