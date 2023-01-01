Chicken nuggets in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|chicken nuggets
|$8.00
5 nuggets and ranch or bbq sauce
Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue
721 Ninth Avenue, San Diego
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets
|$9.49
6 chicken nuggets with steak fries and a drink
SEAFOOD
Brazil by the Bay
3676 Kurtz St, San Diego
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99