Chicken pizza in San Diego

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$25.95
17 inch chicken, onions, cilantro, BBQ sauce, gouda cheese and mozzarella
MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$21.95
13 inch chicken, onions, cilantro, BBQ sauce, gouda cheese and mozzarella
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
1bbf69d5-d21b-4cd7-acc1-2e1d9a3b9f86 image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
buffalo chicken pizza$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
bbq chicken pizza$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
basil pesto chicken pizza$19.00
basil pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fire braised chicken, topped with a pesto drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Pizza
BEST SELLER- Chicken cutlet, red sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Tappizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tappizza

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Pizza$17.00
Tikka masala simmered chicken, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce.
More about Tappizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza image

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing
More about MAW
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$22.00
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onion, and Mozzarella land this pizza in everyone's Top 10.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kauai Chicken Pizza$19.00
Whiskey bbq sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, diced bbq chicken, shaved red onion, jalapeno, pineapple & topped with bbq sauce & cilantro
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza$19.00
Roasted garlic & herb ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, caramelized onion
More about Bay Hill Tavern

