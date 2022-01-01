Chicken pizza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$25.95
17 inch chicken, onions, cilantro, BBQ sauce, gouda cheese and mozzarella
|MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$21.95
13 inch chicken, onions, cilantro, BBQ sauce, gouda cheese and mozzarella
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|buffalo chicken pizza
|$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
|bbq chicken pizza
|$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
|basil pesto chicken pizza
|$19.00
basil pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fire braised chicken, topped with a pesto drizzle
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Chicken Parm Pizza
BEST SELLER- Chicken cutlet, red sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection.
More about Tappizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tappizza
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$17.00
Tikka masala simmered chicken, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce.
More about MAW
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$22.00
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onion, and Mozzarella land this pizza in everyone's Top 10.
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
1429 Island Ave, San Diego
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.95
More about Bay Hill Tavern
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bay Hill Tavern
3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego
|Kauai Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Whiskey bbq sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, diced bbq chicken, shaved red onion, jalapeno, pineapple & topped with bbq sauce & cilantro
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
|$19.00
Roasted garlic & herb ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, caramelized onion