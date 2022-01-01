Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
spring chicken pot pie$18.00
california free range chicken + chicken stock + onion + carrot + celery + mushroom + squash + corn + tarragon + herbs + butter + olive oil + flour
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Classic Chicken Pot Pie image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$8.50
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Raglan Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$20.90
Deconstructed with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
To-Go Chicken Pot Pie$14.49
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
More about Marie Callender’s
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
More about Queenstown Bistro
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$23.00
Roasted chicken, mushroom, carrots, celery, peas, gravy, bread pudding, and warm biscuits. with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
More about Bare Back Grill

