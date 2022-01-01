Chicken pot pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
|Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|spring chicken pot pie
|$18.00
california free range chicken + chicken stock + onion + carrot + celery + mushroom + squash + corn + tarragon + herbs + butter + olive oil + flour
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
|(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$8.50
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.90
Deconstructed with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|To-Go Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.49
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$23.00
Roasted chicken, mushroom, carrots, celery, peas, gravy, bread pudding, and warm biscuits. with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter