Chicken rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington
4050 Adams Avenue, San Diego
|Kids Chicken Rolled Tacos Plate
|$7.95
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$13.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Chicken Salad Roll (1)
|$4.75
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Low Carb Special - Breast, 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces
|$15.00
Thai grilled chicken breast served with 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces.