Chicken rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington

4050 Adams Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Rolled Tacos Plate$7.95
More about Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Chicken Salad Roll (1)$4.75
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Low Carb Special - Breast, 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces$15.00
Thai grilled chicken breast served with 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces.
More about Saffron Thai
Ponce's Restaurant - Del Sur

16480 Paseo Del Sur, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Rolled Tacos Plate$7.95
More about Ponce's Restaurant - Del Sur

