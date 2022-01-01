Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.25
#19 Super Chicken Sandwich$14.25
#17 Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.25
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, house􏰂made pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
More about The Shop
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
More about Maggie's Cafe
MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
artichoke tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.00
artichoke tarragon chicken salad + red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + baguette
chicken club sandwich$11.00
grilled chicken + bacon + tomato + red leaf lettuce + lemon aioli + toasted baguette
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HALF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH$8.50
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH$11.95
ITALIAN STYLE BREADED CHICKEN BREAST BAKED WITH MUSHROOMS, MARINARA, ROMANO AND MOZZARELLA SERVED ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kick'n Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Marinated Chicken Breast • Melted Swiss Cheese • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Avocado • House BBQ • Brioche Bun
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Fried Chicken Breast w/ Honey Drizzle, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun, Chili Lime Chips.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy fried chicken, ciabatta roll, jack cheese, frisee lettuce, chipotle aioli, tomato, onion, avocado, pomme frites
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Rodeo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast glazed with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, an onion ring, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun.
Fiesta Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Santé Fe mayo on a toasted bun.
(Charlie’s Favorite)
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Special)$16.00
Celery, green onions, Mayo Dijon mustard, pecan, dried cranberry, lettuce and tomato served with fries
More about Hidden Craft
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, and finished with grilled Anaheim chiles. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!
More about Bub's at the Beach
SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
"Buffalo" Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast coated in Buffalo Sauce. Blue Cheese Dressing. Shredded Lettuce. Onion. Brioche Bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo$22.00
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich (pictured left) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. The future is here, and it’s glorious.
More about Fernside
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
kale slaw, bread and butter pickles, baja aioli, Hawaiian bun
More about Raglan Public House
The Pigs Gig

2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
smoked, shredded & braised chicken thighs. house slaw, soft potato bun, bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
More about The Pigs Gig
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot oil, comeback sauce, slaw, pickles. gfo
More about Terra American Bistro
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$19.00
BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED FRIED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, ROOSTER MAYO, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
More about The Corner Drafthouse
SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Grapes Sandwich$14.50
Our house made chicken salad made with chicken breast and a blend of Greek yogurt, mayo, grapes, pecans, and seasonings w/ lettuce on your choice of toast. Served w/ chips and pickle. *Recipe cannot be modified.
More about Jennings House Café
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
ARTICHOKE CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Garlic Mayo. Served on Ciabatta Bun
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.50
MO'S SECRET SEASONING FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, COLESLAW, AND OUR GARLIC MAYO ON A BRIOCHE BUN
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
nashville style hot chicken, coleslaw, american cheese, butter pickles, southern style comeback sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$11.45
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, green chilis, tomatoes, mixed greens & chipotle sauce on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Olive Cafe
Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bahn-Mi Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickeld carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickeld jalapenos, dojo sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries
More about Harbor Town Pub
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED ANCHO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
CHIPOTLE AIOLI , PEPPERJACK CHEESE. AVOCADO. LETTUCE , TOMATO
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Boneless skinless chicken breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wings Republic

4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Wings Republic
619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
More about 619 Spirits North Park
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$18.00
Spicy Slaw, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

