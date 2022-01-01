Chicken sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
|#19 Super Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
|#17 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.25
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, housemade pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|artichoke tarragon chicken salad sandwich
|$10.00
artichoke tarragon chicken salad + red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + baguette
|chicken club sandwich
|$11.00
grilled chicken + bacon + tomato + red leaf lettuce + lemon aioli + toasted baguette
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|HALF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH
|$8.50
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH
|$11.95
ITALIAN STYLE BREADED CHICKEN BREAST BAKED WITH MUSHROOMS, MARINARA, ROMANO AND MOZZARELLA SERVED ON A 9 INCH ITALIAN ROLL
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Kick'n Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
Marinated Chicken Breast • Melted Swiss Cheese • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Avocado • House BBQ • Brioche Bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Chicken Piccata Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Breast w/ Honey Drizzle, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun, Chili Lime Chips.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken, ciabatta roll, jack cheese, frisee lettuce, chipotle aioli, tomato, onion, avocado, pomme frites
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|The Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast glazed with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, an onion ring, and mayo on a toasted bun.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun.
|Fiesta Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Santé Fe mayo on a toasted bun.
(Charlie’s Favorite)
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Special)
|$16.00
Celery, green onions, Mayo Dijon mustard, pecan, dried cranberry, lettuce and tomato served with fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Southwestern Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, and finished with grilled Anaheim chiles. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|"Buffalo" Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast coated in Buffalo Sauce. Blue Cheese Dressing. Shredded Lettuce. Onion. Brioche Bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$22.00
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich (pictured left) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. The future is here, and it’s glorious.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
kale slaw, bread and butter pickles, baja aioli, Hawaiian bun
The Pigs Gig
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
smoked, shredded & braised chicken thighs. house slaw, soft potato bun, bbq sauce. Choice of a side.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot oil, comeback sauce, slaw, pickles. gfo
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED FRIED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, ROOSTER MAYO, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Chicken & Grapes Sandwich
|$14.50
Our house made chicken salad made with chicken breast and a blend of Greek yogurt, mayo, grapes, pecans, and seasonings w/ lettuce on your choice of toast. Served w/ chips and pickle. *Recipe cannot be modified.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|ARTICHOKE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Garlic Mayo. Served on Ciabatta Bun
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.50
MO'S SECRET SEASONING FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, COLESLAW, AND OUR GARLIC MAYO ON A BRIOCHE BUN
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
nashville style hot chicken, coleslaw, american cheese, butter pickles, southern style comeback sauce on a brioche bun.
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$11.45
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, green chilis, tomatoes, mixed greens & chipotle sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Bahn-Mi Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickeld carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickeld jalapenos, dojo sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|GRILLED ANCHO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
CHIPOTLE AIOLI , PEPPERJACK CHEESE. AVOCADO. LETTUCE , TOMATO
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
Boneless skinless chicken breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wings Republic
4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
619 Spirits North Park
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
