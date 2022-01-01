Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Maggie’s Chilaquiles image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Maggie’s Chilaquiles$12.75
Homemade corn tortillas chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with Maggie's potatoes and refried beans.
Add two eggs for $2.00
Add chicken for 3.99
More about Maggie's Cafe
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$11.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Served with a side of beans.
Choose
–Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado
–Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano
-Habanero – Cilantro, habanero
-Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions
-Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle
-Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS$17.75
Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
More about Cocina 35
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$14.99
Fried tortilla chips, spicy tomatillo salsa, sunny side up eggs, cotija cheese, avocado, sour cream, red onion
More about Raglan Public House
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.50
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoky Chilaquiles$10.50
More about The Olive Cafe
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips in housemade salsa verde, served with black beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, crema, and green onions.
More about Kensington Cafe
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.75
Chilaquiles*$13.00
More about Second Nature
Sombrero Mexican Food image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Maggie’s Chilaquiles image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Maggie’s Chilaquiles$12.75
Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with rice pilaf and refried beans / Add two eggs, Chicken
More about Maggie's Cafe
CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS image

 

Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle topped with GRILLED CHICKEN.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
Creamy secret salsa, topped with crispy Al pastor, and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES LA BOMBA$16.25
Creamy habanero-cilantro salsa topped with COCHINITA PIBIL.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Rojos$18.00
2 eggs, crema, cotija, pinto beans, guacamole, pickled onions, cilantro
More about Trust Restaurant
Chilaquiles Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Burrito$14.00
juicy carnitas, eggs, housemade guacamole, cheese, flour tortilla
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES VERDES$13.50
Two Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes Beans, Potatoes & Sour Cream
More about Hob Nob Hill
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Tom Kha Soup

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Tacos

Chocolate Croissants

Waffles

Milkshakes

Shrimp Burritos

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston