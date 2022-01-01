Chilaquiles in San Diego

Served with a side of beans.

Choose

–Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado

–Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano

-Habanero – Cilantro, habanero

-Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions

-Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle

-Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa

For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

