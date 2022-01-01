Chilaquiles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Maggie’s Chilaquiles
|$12.75
Homemade corn tortillas chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with Maggie's potatoes and refried beans.
Add two eggs for $2.00
Add chicken for 3.99
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Chilaquiles
|$11.95
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Chilaquiles with Eggs
|$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
|$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
|CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Served with a side of beans.
Choose
–Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado
–Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano
-Habanero – Cilantro, habanero
-Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions
-Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle
-Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa
|CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS
|$17.75
Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs!
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Chilaquiles with Eggs
|$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
Fried tortilla chips, spicy tomatillo salsa, sunny side up eggs, cotija cheese, avocado, sour cream, red onion
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips in housemade salsa verde, served with black beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, crema, and green onions.
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Chilaquiles
|$13.75
|Chilaquiles*
|$13.00
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Chilaquiles with Eggs
|$10.79
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Maggie’s Chilaquiles
|$12.75
Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with rice pilaf and refried beans / Add two eggs, Chicken
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego
|CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS
|$16.25
Creamy chipotle topped with GRILLED CHICKEN.
|CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
|$16.25
Creamy secret salsa, topped with crispy Al pastor, and grilled pineapple.
|CHILAQUILES LA BOMBA
|$16.25
Creamy habanero-cilantro salsa topped with COCHINITA PIBIL.
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$18.00
2 eggs, crema, cotija, pinto beans, guacamole, pickled onions, cilantro
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$14.00
juicy carnitas, eggs, housemade guacamole, cheese, flour tortilla
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|CHILAQUILES VERDES
|$13.50
Two Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes Beans, Potatoes & Sour Cream