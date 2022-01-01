Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Omlette$16.75
Traditional chile relleno stuffed in an omelette topped with our house ranchero salsa, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Served with a side of beans, our Maggie's potatoes and your choice if toast
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
Chile Relleno$5.40
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
CHILE RELLENO image

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$3.95
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
More about City Tacos
1ad3e492-570b-4637-9f72-b3843be35544 image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno w/ choice of protein$20.00
roasted Anaheim Chile, stuffed with Monterrey-jack cheese, Mexican rice pilau, Chile guajillo sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and cotija ranch, green onion garnish
More about Barrio Star
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
Chile Relleno$5.40
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$13.00
roasted poblano peppers, cream cheese, avocado, roasted poblano cream sauce, monterey jack cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Chile Relleno Burrito image

 

Invigatorium | J&Tonys

631 9th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$12.50
Cheese Filled Poblano, Two Fried Eggs, Shaved Red Onion, Cilantro, Broken Hashbrown, Chipotle Flour Tortilla
More about Invigatorium | J&Tonys
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno Taco$4.50
Chile Relleno Burro$10.00
More about Salud Tacos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
The Tribute: the Chile Relleno Burrito Pizza$21.00
as seen on a recent re-airing of Food Network's Food Paradise... wood roasted poblano peppers, breakfast potatoes, red fresno peppers, fire roasted tomato salsa enchilada, crema mexicana, plus a blend of three cheeses, pepperjack, oaxaca, and panela... comes with a side of salsa, either salsa casera (with avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime) or chef's ultra fueggs sesame + walnut + ghost pepper salsa macha... option for zoe's all natural spanish-style chorizo... 18" comes with both salsas, extra salsas are 1.00
18" Tribute: the Chile Relleno Burrito Pizza$38.00
as seen on a recent re-airing of Food Network's Food Paradise... wood roasted poblano peppers, breakfast potatoes, red fresno peppers, fire roasted tomato salsa enchilada, crema mexicana, plus a blend of three cheeses, pepperjack, oaxaca, and panela... comes with a side of salsa, either salsa casera (with avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime) or chef's ultra fueggs sesame + walnut + ghost pepper salsa macha... option for zoe's all natural spanish-style chorizo... 18" comes with both salsas, extra salsas are 1.00
More about Tribute Pizza
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$3.95
beer battered chile guero filled with Oaxaca & cotija cheeses topped with arugula. diced tomato, onion,
cilantro & a lime aioli
More about City Tacos
La Doña image

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Chile Relleno Uno Plate$11.00
One taco on soft corn tortilla with roasted chile gueritos stuffed with asadero and cotija cheeses then battered and deep-fried in jalapeño-cilantro tempura. Topped with cilantro-lime aioli, pico de gallo, micro cilantro, radishes and cotija cheese.
Tacos Chile Relleno$15.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Roasted chile gueritos stuffed with asadero and cotija cheeses then battered and deep-fried in jalapeño-cilantro tempura. Topped with cilantro-lime aioli, pico de gallo, micro cilantro, radishes and cotija cheese.
More about La Doña
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile relleno$4.00
Chile Relleno$4.50
(1) Chile Relleno & (1) Enchilada Plate$12.00
More about Don Tommy’s
Item pic

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$3.95
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
More about City Tacos

Map

