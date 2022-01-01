Chile relleno in San Diego

as seen on a recent re-airing of Food Network's Food Paradise... wood roasted poblano peppers, breakfast potatoes, red fresno peppers, fire roasted tomato salsa enchilada, crema mexicana, plus a blend of three cheeses, pepperjack, oaxaca, and panela... comes with a side of salsa, either salsa casera (with avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime) or chef's ultra fueggs sesame + walnut + ghost pepper salsa macha... option for zoe's all natural spanish-style chorizo... 18" comes with both salsas, extra salsas are 1.00

