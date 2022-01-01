Chile relleno in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chile relleno
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Omlette
|$16.75
Traditional chile relleno stuffed in an omelette topped with our house ranchero salsa, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Served with a side of beans, our Maggie's potatoes and your choice if toast
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
|Chile Relleno
|$5.40
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|CHILE RELLENO
|$3.95
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Chile Relleno w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
roasted Anaheim Chile, stuffed with Monterrey-jack cheese, Mexican rice pilau, Chile guajillo sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and cotija ranch, green onion garnish
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
|Chile Relleno
|$5.40
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Chile Relleno
|$13.00
roasted poblano peppers, cream cheese, avocado, roasted poblano cream sauce, monterey jack cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
631 9th Ave, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.50
Cheese Filled Poblano, Two Fried Eggs, Shaved Red Onion, Cilantro, Broken Hashbrown, Chipotle Flour Tortilla
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Salud Tacos
2196 Logan Ave, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Taco
|$4.50
|Chile Relleno Burro
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$9.79
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|The Tribute: the Chile Relleno Burrito Pizza
|$21.00
as seen on a recent re-airing of Food Network's Food Paradise... wood roasted poblano peppers, breakfast potatoes, red fresno peppers, fire roasted tomato salsa enchilada, crema mexicana, plus a blend of three cheeses, pepperjack, oaxaca, and panela... comes with a side of salsa, either salsa casera (with avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime) or chef's ultra fueggs sesame + walnut + ghost pepper salsa macha... option for zoe's all natural spanish-style chorizo... 18" comes with both salsas, extra salsas are 1.00
|18" Tribute: the Chile Relleno Burrito Pizza
|$38.00
as seen on a recent re-airing of Food Network's Food Paradise... wood roasted poblano peppers, breakfast potatoes, red fresno peppers, fire roasted tomato salsa enchilada, crema mexicana, plus a blend of three cheeses, pepperjack, oaxaca, and panela... comes with a side of salsa, either salsa casera (with avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime) or chef's ultra fueggs sesame + walnut + ghost pepper salsa macha... option for zoe's all natural spanish-style chorizo... 18" comes with both salsas, extra salsas are 1.00
TACOS
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|CHILE RELLENO
|$3.95
beer battered chile guero filled with Oaxaca & cotija cheeses topped with arugula. diced tomato, onion,
cilantro & a lime aioli
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|Taco Chile Relleno Uno Plate
|$11.00
One taco on soft corn tortilla with roasted chile gueritos stuffed with asadero and cotija cheeses then battered and deep-fried in jalapeño-cilantro tempura. Topped with cilantro-lime aioli, pico de gallo, micro cilantro, radishes and cotija cheese.
|Tacos Chile Relleno
|$15.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Roasted chile gueritos stuffed with asadero and cotija cheeses then battered and deep-fried in jalapeño-cilantro tempura. Topped with cilantro-lime aioli, pico de gallo, micro cilantro, radishes and cotija cheese.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Don Tommy’s
4145 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Chile relleno
|$4.00
|Chile Relleno
|$4.50
|(1) Chile Relleno & (1) Enchilada Plate
|$12.00