Chili in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chili
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Chili Gyoza
|$9.50
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
|Chili Fish
|$19.00
Crispy fillet fish, peas, carrots, red bell peppers and green onions with spicy Thai chili sauce with extra moist and flavorful
Chicago Not Dogs
4332 30th Street, San Diego
|Chili Cheeze Dog
|$12.00
Our not dog drowned in our house made chili and cheeze sauce.
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Wagyu Chili
|$12.54
Our chili is made with ground wagyu beef, hatch chiles, poblano & red bell peppers, diced tomatoes, side of sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and green onions.
Add an extra side of sour cream or cheese for $0.75.
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|O/S Chili Powder
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|脆椒鸡丁Deep-Fried Chicken with Crispy Chili
|$15.75
|👍擂茄子皮蛋🌶️Mashed Eggplant and Green Chili Pepper with Century Egg
|$16.75
|干锅泡椒肥肠🌶️Dry Pot Pork Intestine with Wild Chili
|$16.75
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Chili. Nacho Cheeze. Sour Cream. Green Onion.
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|CUP CHILI
|$5.50
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|CATS CHILI
|$18.00
ground turkey, white beans, jalapeno jack, corn, red onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips
|CUP OF CHILI
|$9.50
cup of white bean turkey chili w/ red onion and jalapeno
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
9506 Miramar Road, San Diego
|Sweet Chili
|$0.46
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$7.85
Fries layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$7.85
Tater Tots layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Cup Brisket Chili
|$6.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
|Bowl Brisket Chili
|$10.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
|Cup Brisket Chili
|$5.00
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|Chili Powder
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$16.00
Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.
|Side of BRISKET CHILI
|$5.00
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Crispy Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts
|$13.95
Pork Belly, Toasted Sesame, Cilantro
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.50
House fries topped with beef chili and melted cheddar cheese.
|Chili Con Carne
|$9.50
House beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and a side of Fritos.
Hodad's Downtown
945 Broadway, San Diego
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$12.25
|CHILI FRIES
|$10.75
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Cats Chili
|$18.00
turkey chili, tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, cheese
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Bowl of Chili and Cornbread
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Cup of Chili
|$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Tureen of Chili
|$13.99
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Cup of Chili
|$5.00
Chili (with beans), topped with yellow onions, cheddar cheese, served with oyster crackers.
Madras Cafe
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Onion Chili Utthapam
|$13.99
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Chili & Chips
|$16.00
turkey-white bean chili, tortilla chips, jalapeño, cheese, onion
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
|FIVE CHILI CHILI CUP
|$8.00
our house made five chili turkey chili, three cheese blend, sour cream, green onions, crispy tobacco onions
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|Chili Cheese
|$6.00
|Bowl of Chili (GFO)
|$4.50
