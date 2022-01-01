Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chili

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Gyoza$9.50
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
Chili Fish$19.00
Crispy fillet fish, peas, carrots, red bell peppers and green onions with spicy Thai chili sauce with extra moist and flavorful
More about Aaharn at University City
Chili Cheeze Dog image

 

Chicago Not Dogs

4332 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheeze Dog$12.00
Our not dog drowned in our house made chili and cheeze sauce.
More about Chicago Not Dogs
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken$8.99
More about The Wise Ox
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Chili$12.54
Our chili is made with ground wagyu beef, hatch chiles, poblano & red bell peppers, diced tomatoes, side of sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and green onions.
Add an extra side of sour cream or cheese for $0.75.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Takeout
O/S Chili Powder
More about Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
脆椒鸡丁Deep-Fried Chicken with Crispy Chili$15.75
👍擂茄子皮蛋🌶️Mashed Eggplant and Green Chili Pepper with Century Egg$16.75
干锅泡椒肥肠🌶️Dry Pot Pork Intestine with Wild Chili$16.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Chili. Nacho Cheeze. Sour Cream. Green Onion.
More about Fernside
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Powder
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Side Parm & Chilis
More about Nolita Hall
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CUP CHILI$5.50
More about Tavern at the Beach
CATS CHILI image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
CATS CHILI$18.00
ground turkey, white beans, jalapeno jack, corn, red onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips
CUP OF CHILI$9.50
cup of white bean turkey chili w/ red onion and jalapeno
More about Queenstown Public House
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Chili in Fish Sauce
More about The Asian Bistro
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ

SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

9506 Miramar Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.46
More about SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Samburgers Little Italy image

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$7.85
Fries layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$7.85
Tater Tots layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.
More about Samburgers Little Italy
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Brisket Chili$6.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
Bowl Brisket Chili$10.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
Cup Brisket Chili$5.00
More about Pioneer BBQ
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine image

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Powder
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES$16.00
Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.
Side of BRISKET CHILI$5.00
More about MishMash
Crispy Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts$13.95
Pork Belly, Toasted Sesame, Cilantro
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$9.50
House fries topped with beef chili and melted cheddar cheese.
Chili Con Carne$9.50
House beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and a side of Fritos.
More about Working Class
Hodad's Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Downtown

945 Broadway, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$12.25
CHILI FRIES$10.75
More about Hodad's Downtown
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paste
Fresh Thai Chilis
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Cats Chili$18.00
turkey chili, tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, cheese
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili and Cornbread$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Cup of Chili$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Tureen of Chili$13.99
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup of Chili$5.00
Chili (with beans), topped with yellow onions, cheddar cheese, served with oyster crackers.
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
Item pic

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Onion Chili Utthapam$13.99
More about Madras Cafe
Item pic

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili & Chips$16.00
turkey-white bean chili, tortilla chips, jalapeño, cheese, onion ​
More about Queenstown Bistro
Cross Street image

 

Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2oz Thai Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Cross Street
Barleymash image

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FIVE CHILI CHILI CUP$8.00
our house made five chili turkey chili, three cheese blend, sour cream, green onions, crispy tobacco onions
More about Barleymash
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese$6.00
Bowl of Chili (GFO)$4.50
More about Evolution Fast Food
Banner pic

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

1040 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
Takeout
***O/S Chili Powder***
More about Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Pudding

Rigatoni

Fresh Spring Rolls

Samosa

Mango Lassi

Octopus

Chocolate Mousse

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston