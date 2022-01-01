Chimichangas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$12.95
More about Pueblo
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|CHIMICHANGA
|$17.00
Chile Verde / Lettuce / Crema / Avocado / Tomatillo / Jack / Flour Tortilla / Mexican Rice / Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Chimichanga Plate
|$13.95
Refried beans, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to give it a crispy shell. Topped with 1/2 California chile sauce and 1/2 tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of rice.