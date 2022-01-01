Chimichangas in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Burrito$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Burrito$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Burrito$12.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$17.00
Chile Verde / Lettuce / Crema / Avocado / Tomatillo / Jack / Flour Tortilla / Mexican Rice / Chorizo Refried Beans
More about Pueblo
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Burrito$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Plate$13.95
Refried beans, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to give it a crispy shell. Topped with 1/2 California chile sauce and 1/2 tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of rice.
More about Cafe Coyote
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Burrito$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

