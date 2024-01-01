San Diego restaurants you'll love
Must-try San Diego restaurants
Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Falafel Heights
4118 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Falafel Fries
|$14.00
Shoestring Fries
Tahini
Garlic Sauce
Falafel
Sumac Onion
Pickles
*Trust me, it's tasty AF. It took us a month to want to share it with you.
|Falafel Bowl
|$15.00
Falafel, Arabic salad, pickled cabbage, hummus, tahini and sumac onions in a greens or quinoa and greens bowl.
|Shawarma Fries
|$14.00
Shoestring Fries
Chicken Shawarma
Tahini
Garlic Sauce
Sumac Onion
Pickles
*Trust me, it's tasty AF. It took us a month to want to share our fries with you.
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble - Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old-fashioned oat crumble, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Strawberry Rhubarb (V) - Slice
|$7.00
Fresh rhubarb & strawberries in our house citrus spice blend, topped with an old- fashioned oat crumble in our vegan butter crust. One slice
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Grater Fries
|$4.99
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|The Philly Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
|Basic 5
|$8.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Big City Bagels Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Sausage
|$6.50
Egg, cheese, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$6.50
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$8.50
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Compa Coffee Roasters - 11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101
11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|Espresso
|$3.25
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
|Lavender Thyme Latte
|$5.75
Made with House made Lavender Thyme syrup.
Thats right. We actually steep lavender flowers and fresh thyme to make a syrup.
*served with a double shot
|Latte
|$4.75
Served with a double shot of espresso and 10oz of incorporated milk to make a perfect 12oz beverage.
Also available in 16oz
The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails
1929 cable street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Small Deep Dish "The 858"
|$26.00
this pizza has spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, mushrooms, red onions, crispy bacon. a small pizza feeds 2-3 people
|Small Traditional Cheese (build your own)
|$18.00
design your own pizza and choose your own veggies, meats, and cheeses. small pizza serves 2-3 people.
|Build Your Own - Traditional Crust (LARGE)
|$22.00
Design your own pizza and choose your own toppings (we recommend no more than 4). All pizzas come with red tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless you specify otherwise. Small pizza serves 3-4 people.
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Valtellinese
|$28.95
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a mushroom mustard sauce topped with Fontina cheese, served with veggies
|Fettuccine Primavera
|$19.95
Fresh seasonal vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce
|Caprese
|$15.95
Fresh mozzarella layered with basil and tomatoes, topped with sliced red onions
Woomiok -
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Oxtail Soup
|$22.49
|Bossam
|$39.99
|Mixed Soup
|$17.99
Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.75
one egg any style, topped with choice of cheese and one breakfast meat on a toasted bagel and served with hash browns.
|#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
grilled chicken breast on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli
|#19 Super Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
hand-breaded boneless tender chicken breast seasoned to perfection on a buttered & toasted bun
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Small Wedge
|$13.00
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
|Large Wedge
|$18.00
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
|Haven Twists
|$8.00
Homemade breadsticks topped with garlic and parmesan and served with a choice of two dipping sauces.
Seaside Pizza Co. - 4263 Mission Blvd
4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|16" Hot Pizza (Specialty)
|$27.03
|14" Hot Pizza (Specialty)
|$21.62
|18" Hot Pizza (Specialty)
|$32.43
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Holy Spicy Basil
|$13.95
Your choice of any protein, sautéed with holy basil, Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, garlic, and served over rice. Optional: fried egg
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
|Pad Kee Mao
|$13.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
Bayou Kitchen
815 F Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Taste of New Orleans
|$19.99
Our most popular dish! Your choice of protein, served with Crawfish Etouffee and white rice
|Bourbon street
|$9.49
Flash fried shrimp served with our orange horseradish marmalade and Remoulade dipping sauces.
|Louisiana Chicken
|$16.99
Grilled chicken thigh sauteed in a lightly spiced Tasso (smoked ham) cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms and peas, topped with Parmesan cheese, served over rice.
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$20.50
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
|Woody Burger
|$18.50
This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & tots...goes great with a cold crispy (beer)!
|Archie Sandwich
|$17.75
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzarella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.
Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington
4050 Adams Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Guacamole (small)
|$8.00
V GF Topped with queso añejo
|Fajitas Plate
|$22.00
Choose steak, chicken, or grilled veggies with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side shrimp +$5 V
*veggie fajitas pictured
|Guacamole (large)
|$14.00
Topped with queso añejo
Del's Hideout
5351 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|2 Meat Combo
|$27.95
Choice of brisket +$3, pulled pork, chicken, smoked turkey breast, brisket hot link, or sub ribs +$3. Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00
|Party of 4
|$76.95
Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 12oz pulled pork, 12oz beef brisket, 12oz boneless skinless chicken, choice of 3 pints of sides, texas toast (choice of: killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, greens beans).
|S.O.B. Salad
|$17.95
crispy chicken, roasted corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips GF*,V*
Urban Bubble - 8055 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100
8055 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100, San Diego
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Milk Tea
|$6.25
Choose one choice of tea between Black, Oolong, or Jasmine.
Served with vanilla ice cream
*Recommended with Jasmine Tea
|Jasmine Green Tea Cheese Foam
|$5.45
Jasmine Green Tea, with our signature cheese foam
|Chocolate Bubble
|$6.50
Blended Chocolate drink, served with our signature cheese cream, and oreo crumbs
Whomp Burger and Brew - 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$11.00
6 Wings per order
|Whomp Burger
|$13.00
1/4 Pound Patty, Whomp Sauce, American Cheese, Grilled Onions,
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sando
|$16.00
Oven Baked Chicken Breast, Toasted Sourdough, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, Pickles
Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|SANTA MARIA
|$10.95
|CHICKEN TACO
|$4.95
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.95
Hot Chickz - 4242 Camino Del Rio N
4242 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego
|Popular items
|HC Sauce Packs
|$0.79
House Made Hot Chickz Sauce
|Chickz Combo #4
|$14.49
2 Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Fries, Pickles, Texas Toast & HC Sauce.
|Chickz Combo #2
|$16.49
1 Chicken Sandwich, 1 Tender, Crinkle Fries, Pickles & HC Sauce.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Holy Spicy Basil
|$13.95
Your choice of any protein, sautéed with holy basil, Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, garlic, and served over rice with a fried egg.
|Pad Kee Mao
|$13.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
|Chinese Broccoli
|$13.95
Chinese broccoli, Thai chilis, garlic, and jasmine rice with a fried egg.
SusieCakes - Del Mar
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Popular items
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Celebration Cake
|$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Acai power bowl
|$14.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
|The SoCal
|$14.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Breakfast Croissant
|$12.50
2x Scrambled Eggs
2x Bacon Slices
Avocado Slices
Thai Chili Aioli
Cheddar
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.50
Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. (Vegan option available).
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.50
Includes up to 4 toppings. $1 for additional toppings.
|Mushroom
|$15.50
RBST-free part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms with shallots, arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze. (Vegan option available).
The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.00
sandwich with herbed focaccia, house-made pesto, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula, balsamic reduction. Served with a choice of chips or house side salad
|Spicy Baked Wings
|$16.00
1lb of wings, served with house-made ranch and baby carrots
|Fancy Caesar Salad
|$18.00
this salad has baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, boiled egg, bacon, house-made caesar dressing (dressing served on the side)
Common Stock - Hillcrest
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
|KALE SALAD
|$14.00
|UMAMI FRIES
|$5.00
Underbelly - North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Confit
|$14.00
Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso, Garlic Miso Butter, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Tonkotsu Broth
|Belly Of The Beast
|$15.00
Hoison Glazed Short rib, Oxtail Dumplings, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Baos
|$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken seasoned with a Nashville Hot Seasoning, pickles, cabbage slaw, and Kewpie Mayo served on a steam buns.
Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$15.75
Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus
|Maggie’s Bourbon Burger
|$16.75
Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
|Chorizo Breakfast Skillet
|$16.50
Mixed peppers, onions, pico de gallo, potatoes and mixed cheese topped with two eggs covered in our delicious homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce
Glass Box
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Popular items
|Longevity Noodle
|$22.00
BEAN SPROUT, SPINACH, BBQ PORK, BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP
|Samurai Roll
|$22.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA TOPPED WITH SEARED SALMON, AVOCADO MAYONAISE AND EEL SAUCE
|White Miso Soup
|$6.00
TOFU, GREEN ONION AND SEAWEED