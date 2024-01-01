San Diego restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Skirt Steak Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Smoked Fish Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
Main pic

 

Falafel Heights

4118 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Falafel Fries$14.00
Shoestring Fries
Tahini
Garlic Sauce
Falafel
Sumac Onion
Pickles
*Trust me, it's tasty AF. It took us a month to want to share it with you.
Falafel Bowl$15.00
Falafel, Arabic salad, pickled cabbage, hummus, tahini and sumac onions in a greens or quinoa and greens bowl.
Shawarma Fries$14.00
Shoestring Fries
Chicken Shawarma
Tahini
Garlic Sauce
Sumac Onion
Pickles
*Trust me, it's tasty AF. It took us a month to want to share our fries with you.
More about Falafel Heights
Consumer pic

 

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble - Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old-fashioned oat crumble, signature all-butter crust. One slice.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Strawberry Rhubarb (V) - Slice$7.00
Fresh rhubarb & strawberries in our house citrus spice blend, topped with an old- fashioned oat crumble in our vegan butter crust. One slice
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grater Fries$4.99
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
The Philly Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
Basic 5$8.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Consumer pic

 

Big City Bagels Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Sausage$6.50
Egg, cheese, & sausage on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$6.50
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$8.50
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about Big City Bagels Cafe
Banner pic

 

Compa Coffee Roasters - 11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101

11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso$3.25
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
Lavender Thyme Latte$5.75
Made with House made Lavender Thyme syrup.
Thats right. We actually steep lavender flowers and fresh thyme to make a syrup.
*served with a double shot
Latte$4.75
Served with a double shot of espresso and 10oz of incorporated milk to make a perfect 12oz beverage.
Also available in 16oz
More about Compa Coffee Roasters - 11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 101
Consumer pic

 

The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

1929 cable street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Deep Dish "The 858"$26.00
this pizza has spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, mushrooms, red onions, crispy bacon. a small pizza feeds 2-3 people
Small Traditional Cheese (build your own)$18.00
design your own pizza and choose your own veggies, meats, and cheeses. small pizza serves 2-3 people.
Build Your Own - Traditional Crust (LARGE)$22.00
Design your own pizza and choose your own toppings (we recommend no more than 4). All pizzas come with red tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless you specify otherwise. Small pizza serves 3-4 people.
More about The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Valtellinese$28.95
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a mushroom mustard sauce topped with Fontina cheese, served with veggies
Fettuccine Primavera$19.95
Fresh seasonal vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce
Caprese$15.95
Fresh mozzarella layered with basil and tomatoes, topped with sliced red onions
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
Banner pic

 

Woomiok -

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oxtail Soup$22.49
Bossam$39.99
Mixed Soup$17.99
More about Woomiok -
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich$11.75
one egg any style, topped with choice of cheese and one breakfast meat on a toasted bagel and served with hash browns.
#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.25
grilled chicken breast on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli
#19 Super Chicken Sandwich$15.25
hand-breaded boneless tender chicken breast seasoned to perfection on a buttered & toasted bun
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wedge$13.00
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
Large Wedge$18.00
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
Haven Twists$8.00
Homemade breadsticks topped with garlic and parmesan and served with a choice of two dipping sauces.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Seaside Pizza Co. image

 

Seaside Pizza Co. - 4263 Mission Blvd

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Hot Pizza (Specialty)$27.03
14" Hot Pizza (Specialty)$21.62
18" Hot Pizza (Specialty)$32.43
More about Seaside Pizza Co. - 4263 Mission Blvd
Banner pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Holy Spicy Basil$13.95
Your choice of any protein, sautéed with holy basil, Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, garlic, and served over rice. Optional: fried egg
Fresh Spring Rolls$8.95
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bayou Kitchen

815 F Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taste of New Orleans$19.99
Our most popular dish! Your choice of protein, served with Crawfish Etouffee and white rice
Bourbon street$9.49
Flash fried shrimp served with our orange horseradish marmalade and Remoulade dipping sauces.
Louisiana Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken thigh sauteed in a lightly spiced Tasso (smoked ham) cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms and peas, topped with Parmesan cheese, served over rice.
More about Bayou Kitchen
Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$20.50
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Woody Burger$18.50
This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & tots...goes great with a cold crispy (beer)!
Archie Sandwich$17.75
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzarella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Banner pic

 

Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington

4050 Adams Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole (small)$8.00
V GF Topped with queso añejo
Fajitas Plate$22.00
Choose steak, chicken, or grilled veggies with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side shrimp +$5 V
*veggie fajitas pictured
Guacamole (large)$14.00
Topped with queso añejo
More about Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington
Consumer pic

 

Del's Hideout

5351 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2 Meat Combo$27.95
Choice of brisket +$3, pulled pork, chicken, smoked turkey breast, brisket hot link, or sub ribs +$3. Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & texas toast. Substitute mac & cheese, rings, brisket chili +$3.00
Party of 4$76.95
Sorry, no bbq substitutions for family meals. 12oz pulled pork, 12oz beef brisket, 12oz boneless skinless chicken, choice of 3 pints of sides, texas toast (choice of: killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, greens beans).
S.O.B. Salad$17.95
crispy chicken, roasted corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips GF*,V*
More about Del's Hideout
Consumer pic

 

Urban Bubble - 8055 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100

8055 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Milk Tea$6.25
Choose one choice of tea between Black, Oolong, or Jasmine.
Served with vanilla ice cream
*Recommended with Jasmine Tea
Jasmine Green Tea Cheese Foam$5.45
Jasmine Green Tea, with our signature cheese foam
Chocolate Bubble$6.50
Blended Chocolate drink, served with our signature cheese cream, and oreo crumbs
More about Urban Bubble - 8055 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 100
Banner pic

 

Whomp Burger and Brew - 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$11.00
6 Wings per order
Whomp Burger$13.00
1/4 Pound Patty, Whomp Sauce, American Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sando$16.00
Oven Baked Chicken Breast, Toasted Sourdough, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, Pickles
More about Whomp Burger and Brew - 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd
Main pic

 

Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SANTA MARIA$10.95
CHICKEN TACO$4.95
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
More about Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
Main pic

 

Hot Chickz - 4242 Camino Del Rio N

4242 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HC Sauce Packs$0.79
House Made Hot Chickz Sauce
Chickz Combo #4$14.49
2 Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Fries, Pickles, Texas Toast & HC Sauce.
Chickz Combo #2$16.49
1 Chicken Sandwich, 1 Tender, Crinkle Fries, Pickles & HC Sauce.
More about Hot Chickz - 4242 Camino Del Rio N
Banner pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Holy Spicy Basil$13.95
Your choice of any protein, sautéed with holy basil, Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, garlic, and served over rice with a fried egg.
Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
Chinese Broccoli$13.95
Chinese broccoli, Thai chilis, garlic, and jasmine rice with a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Del Mar

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Celebration Cake$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes - Del Mar
Consumer pic

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai power bowl$14.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
The SoCal$14.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Breakfast Croissant$12.50
2x Scrambled Eggs
2x Bacon Slices
Avocado Slices
Thai Chili Aioli
Cheddar
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$14.50
Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. (Vegan option available).
Create Your Own Pizza$16.50
Includes up to 4 toppings. $1 for additional toppings.
Mushroom$15.50
RBST-free part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms with shallots, arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze. (Vegan option available).
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese Sandwich$15.00
sandwich with herbed focaccia, house-made pesto, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula, balsamic reduction. Served with a choice of chips or house side salad
Spicy Baked Wings$16.00
1lb of wings, served with house-made ranch and baby carrots
Fancy Caesar Salad$18.00
this salad has baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, boiled egg, bacon, house-made caesar dressing (dressing served on the side)
More about The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock - Hillcrest

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
KALE SALAD$14.00
UMAMI FRIES$5.00
More about Common Stock - Hillcrest
Underbelly North Park image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly - North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Confit$14.00
Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso, Garlic Miso Butter, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Tonkotsu Broth
Belly Of The Beast$15.00
Hoison Glazed Short rib, Oxtail Dumplings, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Baos$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken seasoned with a Nashville Hot Seasoning, pickles, cabbage slaw, and Kewpie Mayo served on a steam buns.
More about Underbelly - North Park
Maggie's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$15.75
Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus
Maggie’s Bourbon Burger$16.75
Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Chorizo Breakfast Skillet$16.50
Mixed peppers, onions, pico de gallo, potatoes and mixed cheese topped with two eggs covered in our delicious homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce
More about Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr
Consumer pic

 

Glass Box

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Longevity Noodle$22.00
BEAN SPROUT, SPINACH, BBQ PORK, BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP
Samurai Roll$22.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA TOPPED WITH SEARED SALMON, AVOCADO MAYONAISE AND EEL SAUCE
White Miso Soup$6.00
TOFU, GREEN ONION AND SEAWEED
More about Glass Box

