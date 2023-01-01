Chocolate bars in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Giving Grayce Chocolate Cookie Bar
|$6.00
Cookie dough texture topped with salted caramel and chocolate!
Vegan, gluten-free, no added sugars
|Beauty Bar Chocolate Bar
|$11.95
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|chocolate mousse crunch bar
|$7.00
layered with brownie + feuilletine + chocolate mousse + raspberry preserves