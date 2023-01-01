Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giving Grayce Chocolate Cookie Bar$6.00
Cookie dough texture topped with salted caramel and chocolate!
Vegan, gluten-free, no added sugars
Beauty Bar Chocolate Bar$11.95
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Item pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate mousse crunch bar$7.00
layered with brownie + feuilletine + chocolate mousse + raspberry preserves
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dulce de leche Chocolate Bar$2.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

