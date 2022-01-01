Chocolate cake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about Maggie's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle
|$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
|flourless chocolate cake + berry compote + vanilla cream
|$40.00
4 bars
gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
|flourless chocolate cake bar + berry compote + vanilla cream
|$40.00
serves 4
veg
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$5.95
More about Crust Pizzeria
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
More about Terra American Bistro
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
salt caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries gf
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
Flourless dark chocolate molten cake with powder sugar and dark chocolate sauce.
(not recommended for patron with GF allergies or celiac). We prepare other products with flour in the kitchen.
More about The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
This rich, smooth, chocolate cake is gluten-free and flourless.
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop
Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Chocolate blueberry coconut bliss cake
|$59.00
More about Starry Lane Bakery
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Volcano Mini Bundt Cake
|$5.50
A ring of cake with the frosting inside? Sign us up! This mini delight of chocolate cake with fluffy vanilla buttercream, is sure to erupte your taste buds.
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Chocolate Cannoli Cake
|$6.95