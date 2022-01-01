Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate cake

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Double chocolate cake$8.00
More about NOW Sushi
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Maggie's Cafe
MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
flourless chocolate cake + berry compote + vanilla cream$40.00
4 bars
gf
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
flourless chocolate cake bar + berry compote + vanilla cream$40.00
serves 4
veg
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
salt caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries gf
More about Terra American Bistro
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$8.00
Flourless dark chocolate molten cake with powder sugar and dark chocolate sauce.
(not recommended for patron with GF allergies or celiac). We prepare other products with flour in the kitchen.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.00
More about Olympic Cafe
The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
poached fruit, whip, mint
More about The Smoking Goat
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$8.95
This rich, smooth, chocolate cake is gluten-free and flourless.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Mexican Chocolate Coffee Cake Muffin
More about Moe Coffee
Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate blueberry coconut bliss cake$59.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Volcano Mini Bundt Cake$5.50
A ring of cake with the frosting inside? Sign us up! This mini delight of chocolate cake with fluffy vanilla buttercream, is sure to erupte your taste buds.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cannoli Cake$6.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

