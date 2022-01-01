Chocolate cheesecake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
|$6.75
MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
|$8.00
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Swirl Basque cheesecake
|$5.95
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, cocoa powder, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 421 calories, 34.7g fat, 24.3g carbs, and 8.1g protein.