Chocolate cheesecake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$6.75
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
Item pic

 

MOM'S Pizza & Pasta

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$8.00
More about MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Swirl Basque cheesecake$5.95
|GF| Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, cocoa powder, and rice flour. Two servings per slice: 421 calories, 34.7g fat, 24.3g carbs, and 8.1g protein.
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS

