Chocolate chip cookies in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Seaside Pizza Co. image

 

Seaside Pizza Co.

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.00
More about Seaside Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate chip cookies$5.00
three fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
More about make pizza+salad
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Freshly made warm chocolate chip cookies.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
S'more chocolate chip cookies$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)$2.50
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Item pic

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Grater Greens
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about FUSION EATS
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie made to order in a skillet. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
More about Working Class
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip 1 Cookie$2.25
Baked in house daily
Chocolate Chip 1 Cookie$2.25
Baked in house daily
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Sauced Pizzeria image

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
One Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - San Diego

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Evolution Fast Food
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Enclave Chocolate chip cookie.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Who loves chocoalte chip cookies? We do, We do! We've worked hard to make sure our Chocolate Chip Cookie is everything you want in a cookie. Crisp on the outside, tender in the middle, with a chewy texture and just loaded down with chocolate. You won't be able to stop with just one.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie$10.00
Made to order chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet & topped with vanilla ice cream
More about Bay Hill Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Wild Things Pizza

