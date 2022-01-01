Chocolate chip cookies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Seaside Pizza Co.
4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.00
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|chocolate chip cookies
|$5.00
three fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Freshly made warm chocolate chip cookies.
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
|S'more chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
|Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)
|$2.50
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie made to order in a skillet. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Chocolate Chip 1 Cookie
|$2.25
Baked in house daily
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|One Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
housemade, with love
FRENCH FRIES
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Enclave Chocolate chip cookie.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Who loves chocoalte chip cookies? We do, We do! We've worked hard to make sure our Chocolate Chip Cookie is everything you want in a cookie. Crisp on the outside, tender in the middle, with a chewy texture and just loaded down with chocolate. You won't be able to stop with just one.
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bay Hill Tavern
3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
|$10.00
Made to order chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet & topped with vanilla ice cream