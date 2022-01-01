Chocolate croissants in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$4.25
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
|Chocolate Croissant
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50