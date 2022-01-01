Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about BCB Cafe
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant - Chocolate$4.25
More about Jennings House Café
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
Chocolate Croissant
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
S3 Coffee Bar image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant
(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
More about Moe Coffee
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Palmys

