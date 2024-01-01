Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Chopped Chicken Salad$18.50
A blend of hearts of romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Mediterranean cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and flame-broiled chicken breast, tossed in our homemade Greek dressing and topped with carrots.
Aladdin Hillcrest

1220 Cleveland Ave M101, San Diego

Half Chopped Chicken Salad$15.77
Iceberg, Persian Cucumber, Tomato, Pistachio, Feta, Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomato, Grilled Chicken. Greek Dressing
