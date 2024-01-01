Chopped chicken salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Mixed green, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$18.50
A blend of hearts of romaine & Iceberg lettuce, Mediterranean cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, pistachios, and flame-broiled chicken breast, tossed in our homemade Greek dressing and topped with carrots.