Chopped salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chopped salad
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
chopped baby gems, roasted chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, candied pecans, goat cheese, house-made ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|chopped caprese salad
cherry tomato, mozzarella, basil
gf, veg
|greek chop salad
|$11.00
romaine lettuce + tomato + kalamata olives + feta cheese + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette, gf,veg
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chopped cobb salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Kale. Iceberg. Chickpeas. Salami. White Cheddar. Carrots. Kalamata Olives. Shaved Radish. Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$16.50
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato marmalade, buttermilk ranch gf
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Chop Salad
|$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$11.00
cor salsa, mixed greens, crunchy romaine, radishes, cucumbers, cotija ranch, crispy tortilla chips, cumin vinaigrette, cotija ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - San Diego
2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Baja Chop Side Salad
|$6.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Combination of chopped vegetables and
lettuce tossed with thinly sliced tortilla strips,
spicy cajun chicken breast and chipotle ranch
dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave, San Diego
|Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Basil, Sun Dried Tomato, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Black Olive, 5 Cheese Blend
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|The Silverton Chop Salad
|$15.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, caciocavallo, oregano vinaigrette
|VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad
|$14.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Chopped Italian Salad
|Chopped Antipasto Salad