Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chopped salad

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$18.00
chopped baby gems, roasted chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, candied pecans, goat cheese, house-made ranch
More about The Shop
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chopped caprese salad
cherry tomato, mozzarella, basil
gf, veg
*stock photo
greek chop salad$11.00
romaine lettuce + tomato + kalamata olives + feta cheese + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette, gf,veg
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Chopped Cobb Salad image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped cobb salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.00
Kale. Iceberg. Chickpeas. Salami. White Cheddar. Carrots. Kalamata Olives. Shaved Radish. Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Fernside
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$16.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
Chopped Salad image

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato marmalade, buttermilk ranch gf
More about Terra American Bistro
Chop Salad image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Salad$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about Cardellino
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped Salad$11.00
Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped Salad$12.00
Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$13.00
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Chopped Salad$11.00
cor salsa, mixed greens, crunchy romaine, radishes, cucumbers, cotija ranch, crispy tortilla chips, cumin vinaigrette, cotija ranch
More about Barrio Star
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - San Diego

2266 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chop Side Salad$6.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - San Diego
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.75
Combination of chopped vegetables and
lettuce tossed with thinly sliced tortilla strips,
spicy cajun chicken breast and chipotle ranch
dressing.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Hillcrest Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine, Basil, Sun Dried Tomato, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Black Olive, 5 Cheese Blend
More about Hillcrest Brewing Company
The Silverton Chop Salad image

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
The Silverton Chop Salad$15.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, caciocavallo, oregano vinaigrette
VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad$14.00
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
More about Tribute Pizza
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Italian Salad
Chopped Antipasto Salad
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Filet Mignon

Teriyaki Chicken

Snapper

Burritos

Waffles

Baby Back Ribs

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston