Chow mein in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chow mein

Himalayan Grill - 9842 Hibert St

9842 Hibert St, San Diego

76. Chicken Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable and chicken strips cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
75. Vegetable Chow Mein$13.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
Shanghai Bun - 1029 Rosecrans St

1029 Rosecrans St, San Diego

*Chow Mein$12.99
Soft noodles, bean sprouts, cabbages, carrots, onions, shanghai bok choy
RAMEN

Steamy Piggy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

Bulgogi Chow Mein$15.50
noodle, bulgogi, onion, bean sprout, scallion
