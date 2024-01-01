Chow mein in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chow mein
Himalayan Grill - 9842 Hibert St
9842 Hibert St, San Diego
|76. Chicken Chow Mein
|$14.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable and chicken strips cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
|75. Vegetable Chow Mein
|$13.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
Shanghai Bun - 1029 Rosecrans St
1029 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|*Chow Mein
|$12.99
Soft noodles, bean sprouts, cabbages, carrots, onions, shanghai bok choy