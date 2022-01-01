Club sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve club sandwiches
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, housemade pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Triple Decker Club Sandwich
|$14.99
Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|chicken club sandwich
|$11.00
grilled chicken + bacon + tomato + red leaf lettuce + lemon aioli + toasted baguette
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Club Sandwich
|$14.50
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, and mustard on your choice of toast. Served w/ chips & pickle.
|½ Club Sandwich
|$13.50
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.75
|Breakfast Club Sandwich
|$13.45
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich.
|$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Club Sandwich
|$11.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll