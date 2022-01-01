Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, house􏰂made pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
More about The Shop
Triple Decker Club Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$14.99
Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken club sandwich$11.00
grilled chicken + bacon + tomato + red leaf lettuce + lemon aioli + toasted baguette
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, and mustard on your choice of toast. Served w/ chips & pickle.
½ Club Sandwich$13.50
More about Jennings House Café
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$13.59
More about The Trails
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.75
Breakfast Club Sandwich$13.45
More about Arely's French Bakery
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich.$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.00
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripoe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
Chicken Club Sandwich*$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough
More about Second Nature
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
The Club Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

