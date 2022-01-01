Cobb salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cobb salad
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|market cobb salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast + bacon + hard-boiled farm egg + avocado + blue cheese + tomato + balsamic vinaigrette + romaine lettuce, gf
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
grilled chicken, romaine, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, bacon, guacamole, buttermilk herb dressing
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak
|$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken
|$15.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Super Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chopped cobb salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, EGG, BACON BITS, CHERRY TOMATOS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPRING MIX, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|SANDBAR COBB SALAD
|$12.00
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
romaine, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, house-smoked turkey breast,egg gf v*
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|VEGAN COBB SALAD
|$12.00
Mixed Baby Greens/Oregano Marinated Tofu/Corn/Pepitas/Avocado/Pico de Gallo/Tortilla Crisps/Cilantro Vinaigrette
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|COBB SALAD
|$17.50
Mixed greens topped with bacon, turkey, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and ranch dressing.
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Chicken Cobb Salad
|$19.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Miss B's Coconut Club
3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|CC's Cobb Salad
|$17.50
chopped romaine, mixed greens, chicken, boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato, chips, avocado
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Super Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Gluten-Free -
Romaine, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, 7-minute egg, chicken, buttermilk dill dressing
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
Lettuce piled high with black olives, avocado, turkey, cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles.