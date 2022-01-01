Cobb salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb Salad image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.50
Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
market cobb salad$13.00
grilled chicken breast + bacon + hard-boiled farm egg + avocado + blue cheese + tomato + balsamic vinaigrette + romaine lettuce, gf
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$11.99
grilled chicken, romaine, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, bacon, guacamole, buttermilk herb dressing
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak$17.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken$15.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Cobb Salad$13.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
// Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café
Chopped Cobb Salad image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped cobb salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$11.00
More about Tavern at the Beach
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$18.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, EGG, BACON BITS, CHERRY TOMATOS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPRING MIX, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING
Cobb Salad$18.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, EGG, BACON BITS, CHERRY TOMATOS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPRING MIX, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING
More about The Corner Drafthouse
COBB SALAD image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SANDBAR COBB SALAD$12.00
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.95
romaine, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, house-smoked turkey breast,egg gf v*
More about Pioneer BBQ
Banner pic

 

Pueblo

877 Hornblend St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN COBB SALAD$12.00
Mixed Baby Greens/Oregano Marinated Tofu/Corn/Pepitas/Avocado/Pico de Gallo/Tortilla Crisps/Cilantro Vinaigrette
More about Pueblo
Cobb Salad image

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about MAW
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Working Class
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$17.50
Mixed greens topped with bacon, turkey, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and ranch dressing.
More about Kensington Cafe
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.95
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.50
Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing
More about Maggie's Cafe
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Chicken Cobb Salad$19.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

Miss B's Coconut Club

3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CC's Cobb Salad$17.50
chopped romaine, mixed greens, chicken, boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato, chips, avocado
More about Miss B's Coconut Club
Super Cobb Salad image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Cobb Salad$18.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
// Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café
Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
Gluten-Free -
Romaine, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, 7-minute egg, chicken, buttermilk dill dressing
More about Toast Cafe
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$14.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.75
Lettuce piled high with black olives, avocado, turkey, cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Cobb Salad$18.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
// Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café

