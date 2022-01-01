Coleslaw in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve coleslaw
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Coleslaw with Peanuts
|$4.75
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|COLESLAW
|$4.50
(gf) Cabbage-carrot mix
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Coleslaw Side
|$5.00
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Super Goma Coleslaw
|$4.40
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|COLESLAW
|$5.00
cabbage | carrots | green onions | horseradish
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Kimchi Coleslaw
|$3.00
Cabbage, Carrots, Red Onion & Spicy Dressing (Allergies: Dairy, Garlic/Bulb, Gluten, Nightshade)