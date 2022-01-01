Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve coleslaw

Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw with Peanuts$4.75
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COLESLAW$4.50
(gf) Cabbage-carrot mix
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw Side$5.00
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Goma Coleslaw$4.40
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
Item pic

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COLESLAW$5.00
cabbage | carrots | green onions | horseradish
More about Samburgers Little Italy
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Pioneer BBQ
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Coleslaw$3.00
Cabbage, Carrots, Red Onion & Spicy Dressing (Allergies: Dairy, Garlic/Bulb, Gluten, Nightshade)
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Char Grilled Bacon Cheddar on Toasted English Bread with Coleslaw and Garlic Fries$9.00
More about 72Fifty

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Sashimi

Eel

Red Velvet Cake

Meatball Subs

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Roasted Beet Salad

Pies

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston