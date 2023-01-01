Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

Crab Cake Sandwich$14.75
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
More about Mitch's Seafood
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

*Crab Cake Sandwich$18.25
Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
Point Loma Fish Shop - 1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100

1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100, San Diego

*Crab Cake Sandwich$18.25
Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries
More about Point Loma Fish Shop - 1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100

