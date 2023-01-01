Crab cake sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Mitch's Seafood
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.75
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.25
Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries