Crab cakes in San Diego

Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.75
A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Crab Cake (per Piece)
|$7.00
|Crab Cake App.
|$14.00
Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$19.00
Two Crab Cakes, Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Maryland Style Crab Cakes
|$16.00
lemon-basil aioli
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Crab Cake
|$14.00
Crab Cake - Served with a caramelized onion and horseradish remoulade
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Crab Cake Benedict.
|$16.99
Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.