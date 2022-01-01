Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve crab cakes

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$17.75
A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake (per Piece)$7.00
Crab Cake App.$14.00
Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
Crab Cake Benedict$19.00
Two Crab Cakes, Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maryland Style Crab Cakes$16.00
lemon-basil aioli
Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Crab Cake$14.00
Crab Cake - Served with a caramelized onion and horseradish remoulade
SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict.$16.99
Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.
SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Crab Cake$17.95
