Crab fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Crab Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir fried jasmine rice, eggs, real Snow Crab leg meat, peas, carrots, onions.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Crab Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir fried jasmine rice, eggs, real Snow Crab leg meat, peas, carrots, onions.
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$17.50
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, peas, cucumber, carrot, lime and cilantro
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|CRAB FRIED RICE
|$16.50
JASMINE RICE WITH EGG, GARLIC, SCALLIONS AND PICKED CRAB WOK FRIED TO PERFECTION
GF
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|SCRAMBLE EGG CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE
|$21.00
Crab Meat, Green Onion, Pea, Carrot, Egg, Cucumber and Lime