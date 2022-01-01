Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried jasmine rice, eggs, real Snow Crab leg meat, peas, carrots, onions.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried jasmine rice, eggs, real Snow Crab leg meat, peas, carrots, onions.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice$17.50
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, peas, cucumber, carrot, lime and cilantro
More about Aaharn at University City
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.
More about Harborside Cuisine
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAB FRIED RICE$16.50
JASMINE RICE WITH EGG, GARLIC, SCALLIONS AND PICKED CRAB WOK FRIED TO PERFECTION
GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SCRAMBLE EGG CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE$21.00
Crab Meat, Green Onion, Pea, Carrot, Egg, Cucumber and Lime
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$18.95
With real crab meat, egg, onion, peas and carrots, and scallions
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Roasted Beet Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Veggie Tacos

Rack Of Lamb

Skirt Steaks

Egg Burritos

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston