Crab salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve crab salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Cali Crab salad
|$7.99
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Crab Cake Salad
|$20.50
Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
72Fifty - Mesa College
7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego
|Hawaiin Teriyaki Opah and Shrimp with Crab Mac Salad
|$8.00
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Crab Mango Salad
|$16.50
Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free