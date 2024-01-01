Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve crab salad

Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cali Crab salad$7.99
More about Just Sushi To Go
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Crab Cake Salad$20.50
Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hawaiin Teriyaki Opah and Shrimp with Crab Mac Salad$8.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Mango Salad$16.50
Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free
More about Soup Du Jour
Consumer pic

 

Point Loma Fish Shop - 1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100

1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Crab Cake Salad$20.50
Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
More about Point Loma Fish Shop - 1110 Rosecrans St Ste 100

