Crispy tofu in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Crispy Tofu
|$6.00
Crispy Fried Tofu served with a sweet Thai Chili sauce, and crushed peanuts
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Crispy Tofu
|$7.00
Crispy Fried Tofu served with a sweet Thai Chili sauce, and crushed peanuts
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crispy Tofu
|$7.95
Deep fried tofu served with tamarind sauce and crushed peanut
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Crispy Tofu
|$9.95
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Crispy tofu
|$5.45
Crispy on the outside, soft and moist inside. Lightly batter with Panko bread.
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|CRISPY TOFU
|$8.95
Deep fried tofu, Served with Hot Tamarind sauce