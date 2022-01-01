Croissant sandwiches in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANT SANDWICH$20.00
croissant, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, over easy egg, tots
More about Queenstown Public House
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$10.25
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Croissant Sandwich$18.00
croissant, egg, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tots
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Egg + Cheese Sandwich$13.00
More about Soulshine
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna sandwich on croissant$13.00
Sandwichs
More about Cote d’azur

