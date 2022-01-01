Croissant sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about Queenstown Public House
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$20.00
croissant, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, over easy egg, tots
More about Arely's French Bakery
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Croissant Sandwich
|$10.25
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Croissant Sandwich
|$18.00
croissant, egg, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tots