Croissants in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.50
Traditional Croissant$4.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Croissant$4.20
Croissant$4.25
More about BCB Cafe
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about BCB Cafe
Breakfast Croissant image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Croissant$11.00
2x Scrambled Eggs
2x Bacon Slices
Avocado Slices
Thai Chili Aioli
Cheddar
Pesto Breakfast Croissant$11.00
Almond Pesto
Scrambled Eggs
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
assorted croissants$24.00
2 spinach / 2 chocolate
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant$5.50
Freshly baked daily
SUI Almond Croissant$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Ham And Cheese Croissant$6.50
Traditional Croissant$4.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant - Chocolate$4.25
More about Jennings House Café
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANT SANDWICH$20.00
croissant, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, over easy egg, tots
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Almond Croissant$4.50
Traditional Croissant$4.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
82b23b8c-dcef-4ef2-91ef-ee2457ae4e3a image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.25
Croissant$3.75
More about The Olive Baking Company
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.75
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about The Olive Cafe
Breakfast Bitch SD image

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flaky Croissant$4.50
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Croissant French Toast. image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant French Toast.$9.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Trails
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant$11.40
Croissant Sandwich$10.25
Breakfast TINY Croissant$7.75
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
(V) Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
S3 Coffee Bar image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Plain Croissant$3.25
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Croissant Sandwich$18.00
croissant, egg, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tots
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Almond Croissant
Split Bakehouse almond croissants are stuffed with almond paste and handfuls of sliced almonds!
Chocolate Croissant
(V) Vegan Plain Croissant
Split bakehouse says "This croissant is made with our vegan butter and even non-vegans have a hard time telling the difference! Super flaky and “buttery” all around!"
More about Moe Coffee
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Marie Callender’s
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Butter Croissant$3.25
Almond Croissant$3.50
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Egg + Cheese Sandwich$13.00
More about Soulshine
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Croissant$1.00
More about 72Fifty
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant$5.50
Freshly baked daily
SUI Almond Croissant$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SUI Almond Croissant$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant$6.00
Freshly baked daily
SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant$8.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
More about Enclave Café
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna sandwich on croissant$13.00
Sandwichs
More about Cote d’azur
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Croissant$4.50
More about Palmys

Map

Map

