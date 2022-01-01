Croissants in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve croissants
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.00
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
|Croissant
|$4.20
|Croissant
|$4.25
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Breakfast Croissant
|$11.00
2x Scrambled Eggs
2x Bacon Slices
Avocado Slices
Thai Chili Aioli
Cheddar
|Pesto Breakfast Croissant
|$11.00
Almond Pesto
Scrambled Eggs
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|assorted croissants
|$24.00
2 spinach / 2 chocolate
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant
|$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
|SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant
|$5.50
Freshly baked daily
|SUI Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Ham And Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$4.25
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$20.00
croissant, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, over easy egg, tots
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.00
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25
|Croissant
|$3.75
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Croissant
|$3.75
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Croissant French Toast.
|$9.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Breakfast Croissant
|$11.40
|Croissant Sandwich
|$10.25
|Breakfast TINY Croissant
|$7.75
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
|(V) Almond Croissant
|Chocolate Croissant
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Croissant Sandwich
|$18.00
croissant, egg, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tots
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|(V) Almond Croissant
Split Bakehouse almond croissants are stuffed with almond paste and handfuls of sliced almonds!
|Chocolate Croissant
|(V) Vegan Plain Croissant
Split bakehouse says "This croissant is made with our vegan butter and even non-vegans have a hard time telling the difference! Super flaky and “buttery” all around!"
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
|Butter Croissant
|$3.25
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant
|$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
|SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant
|$5.50
Freshly baked daily
|SUI Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|SUI Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Freshly baked at Enclave.
|SUI Burnt Cinnamon Croissant
|$6.00
Freshly baked daily
|SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant
|$8.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
Cote d’azur
8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego
|Tuna sandwich on croissant
|$13.00
Sandwichs