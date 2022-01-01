Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Sunomono Salad$5.00
Pickled Cucumber in a sweet rice vinegar, onions, shredded carrot and sesame seed
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$2.99
More about Just Sushi To Go
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber & Tomato Salad$4.75
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
More about RB Sushi
Swagyu Chop Shop image

 

Swagyu Chop Shop

966 Felspar Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$9.00
More about Swagyu Chop Shop
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Cucumber Salad$9.00
A relish of cucumber slices and red onions. Veg, GF
SM Cucumber Salad$5.00
A relish of cucumber slices and red onions. Veg, GF
More about Saffron Thai
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$6.00
More about TAKA Sushi
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nectarine & Persian Cucumber Salad$19.00
red lentil falafel, green tehina, sungold tomato, pickled kohlrabi, toasted caraway vinaigrette, sunflower
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Scallop Salad with Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, over Mixed Greens with Basil Vinaigrette$8.50
More about 72Fifty
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$6.49
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Samosa

Tuna Sandwiches

Mango Lassi

Club Sandwiches

Lobsters

Crispy Chicken

Veggie Tacos

Mediterranean Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston