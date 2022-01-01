Cucumber salad in San Diego
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Cucumber Sunomono Salad
|$5.00
Pickled Cucumber in a sweet rice vinegar, onions, shredded carrot and sesame seed
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Cucumber Salad
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Cucumber & Tomato Salad
|$4.75
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|LG Cucumber Salad
|$9.00
A relish of cucumber slices and red onions. Veg, GF
|SM Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
A relish of cucumber slices and red onions. Veg, GF
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.95
Cucumber, krab and seaweed.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
|Nectarine & Persian Cucumber Salad
|$19.00
red lentil falafel, green tehina, sungold tomato, pickled kohlrabi, toasted caraway vinaigrette, sunflower
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Pan-Seared Scallop Salad with Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, over Mixed Greens with Basil Vinaigrette
|$8.50