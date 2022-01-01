Cupcakes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cupcakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Congrats Cupcake 4 Box
|$21.00
Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting, Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream
|Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|chocolate cupcake gf
|$5.00
chocolate cake, gf
vanilla buttercream
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Oreo Cupcakes
|$6.00
Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter
Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Summer strawberry lemonade Cupcake
|$5.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Vegan Carrot Cupcake
|$6.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free carrot cupcake.
// Nuts //
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Devil's Food Cupcake
|$4.75
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
|French Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.75
These perfectly sweet, and classically simply cupcakes are a sure winner with adults and children alike. Classic vanilla cake topped with fluffy vanilla frosting and decorated with a rainbow of colored sprinkles. Celebrate in style!
|Mini Cupcakes (1 dozen)
|$20.00
The perfect bite size treat for any gathering. Whether your feeding 3 or 30 everyone loves a mini cupcake.
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
|$42.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|Milo Cupcake
|$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$4.00
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!