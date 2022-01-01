Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Congrats Cupcake 4 Box$21.00
Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting, Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream
Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate cupcake gf$5.00
chocolate cake, gf
vanilla buttercream
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cupcakes$6.00
Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter
More about Jai Jus
Item pic

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer strawberry lemonade Cupcake$5.00
More about Phatties Bake Shop
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cupcake$125.00
More about 72Fifty
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Carrot Cupcake$6.00
Vegan and Gluten-Free carrot cupcake.
// Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Devil's Food Cupcake$4.75
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
French Vanilla Cupcake$4.75
These perfectly sweet, and classically simply cupcakes are a sure winner with adults and children alike. Classic vanilla cake topped with fluffy vanilla frosting and decorated with a rainbow of colored sprinkles. Celebrate in style!
Mini Cupcakes (1 dozen)$20.00
The perfect bite size treat for any gathering. Whether your feeding 3 or 30 everyone loves a mini cupcake.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$42.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Milo Cupcake$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.00
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

